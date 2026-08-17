https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/hamas-welcomes-eight-country-statement-on-gaza-settlement-plan-1124592337.html
Hamas Welcomes Eight-Country Statement on Gaza Settlement Plan
Hamas Welcomes Eight-Country Statement on Gaza Settlement Plan
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas on Monday welcomed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of eight Arab and Islamic countries condemning Israel's rejection of the roadmap proposed by the Board of Peace for further implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
2026-08-17T11:11+0000
2026-08-17T11:11+0000
2026-08-17T11:11+0000
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On Sunday, the foreign ministers of eight Arab and Islamic countries issued a joint statement condemning Israel's announced rejection of Trump's Gaza roadmap, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, as well as its rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state. The movement criticized the Israeli government's decision, saying that Israel was responsible for obstructing efforts aimed at ending the war and ensuring security and stability in the region. On August 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would not agree to a further withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip until Hamas was fully disarmed, ruling out the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. The implementation of the agreements remains unfinished. The parties disagree primarily on the order of next steps: Israel demands the disarmament of Hamas before further troop withdrawals, while the Palestinian movement insists that Israeli attacks must first cease, forces be withdrawn, and humanitarian aid be fulfilled.
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donald trump, middle east, benjamin netanyahu, israel, gaza strip, qatar, hamas, un security council (unsc)
Hamas Welcomes Eight-Country Statement on Gaza Settlement Plan
GAZA CITY (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas on Monday welcomed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of eight Arab and Islamic countries condemning Israel's rejection of the roadmap proposed by the Board of Peace for further implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
On Sunday, the foreign ministers of eight Arab and Islamic countries issued a joint statement condemning Israel's announced rejection of Trump's Gaza roadmap, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, as well as its rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state.
"The joint position of the foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt contains a clear condemnation of the Israeli government's rejection of the roadmap for completing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan," Hamas said in a statement.
The movement criticized the Israeli government's decision, saying that Israel was responsible for obstructing efforts aimed at ending the war and ensuring security and stability in the region.
On August 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would not agree to a further withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip until Hamas was fully disarmed, ruling out the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.
On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip
, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The implementation of the agreements remains unfinished. The parties disagree primarily on the order of next steps: Israel demands the disarmament of Hamas before further troop withdrawals, while the Palestinian movement insists that Israeli attacks must first cease, forces be withdrawn, and humanitarian aid be fulfilled.