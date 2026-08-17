https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/iran-oman-continuing-talks-on-strait-of-hormuz-despite-complexity---foreign-ministry-1124589840.html

Iran, Oman Continuing Talks on Strait of Hormuz Despite Complexity - Foreign Ministry

Iran, Oman Continuing Talks on Strait of Hormuz Despite Complexity - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran and Oman are continuing talks on the Strait of Hormuz despite the factors that complicate the process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-08-17T09:10+0000

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2026-08-17T09:10+0000

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"The talks between Iran and Oman are seriously continuing, with the parties exchanging views on a joint statement. At the moment, both sides have demonstrated their determination to develop a mechanism that would ensure the interests of the party and would also resolve issues related to international navigation," Baghaei said at a briefing. However, the process is complicated by three factors: the difficulty of the issue on the agenda, the participation of multiple actors and "the attempts of a number of states to disrupt the process," the spokesman said. On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. US Central Command claimed that this was in response to Tehran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iran-rejects-trumps-claim-on-hormuz-1124580054.html

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