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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/lavrov-calls-alarming-fact-that-ukrainian-military-involved-in-terrorist-attacks-in-africa-1124592887.html
Lavrov Calls Alarming Fact That Ukrainian Military Involved in Terrorist Attacks in Africa
Lavrov Calls Alarming Fact That Ukrainian Military Involved in Terrorist Attacks in Africa
Sputnik International
The information that foreign organizers and sponsors are involving Ukrainian military personnel in terrorist attacks in Africa is alarming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-08-17T11:41+0000
2026-08-17T11:41+0000
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"The information that those who organize and finance these operations of illegal armed groups from abroad are also involving Ukrainians is alarming. And not mercenaries, but military personnel," Lavrov told a joint press conference with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Moscow. The issue now is not about isolated individual terrorist attacks, but about state‑sponsored terrorism against the states of the Sahel, the minister said.
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Lavrov Calls Alarming Fact That Ukrainian Military Involved in Terrorist Attacks in Africa

11:41 GMT 17.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference following his meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference following his meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The information that foreign organizers and sponsors are involving Ukrainian military personnel in terrorist attacks in Africa is alarming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"The information that those who organize and finance these operations of illegal armed groups from abroad are also involving Ukrainians is alarming. And not mercenaries, but military personnel," Lavrov told a joint press conference with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Moscow.
The issue now is not about isolated individual terrorist attacks, but about state‑sponsored terrorism against the states of the Sahel, the minister said.
Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali in 1960, in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
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