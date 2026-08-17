https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russia-china-trade-to-hit-new-record-high-by-year-end-1124590097.html
Russia-China Trade to Hit New Record High by Year-End
Russia-China Trade to Hit New Record High by Year-End
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and China could reach a new historic high by the end of 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Monday.
2026-08-17T09:17+0000
2026-08-17T09:17+0000
2026-08-17T09:17+0000
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"In recent years, Chinese-Russian trade and economic cooperation has demonstrated steady growth … It is quite possible that a new historic high will be reached by the end of the year," the diplomat said at the opening of the Sprouts business forum in Russia's Kazan. From January to July 2026, bilateral trade reached $159 billion, exceeding the figure for the same period last year by 26%, Zhang added. The volume of bilateral investment between Russia and China remains at a stable level, he said. adding that large joint projects in the energy, chemical, aviation and space industries, as well as in communications, are also being consistently implemented. The 4th Sprouts international forum titled "Sprouts: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16–19. The main business program started on Monday. This year, organizers have prepared more than 50 business sessions, with over 200 Chinese companies expected to participate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-intends-to-expand-strategic-partnership-with-russia---wang-yi-1124490949.html
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Russia-China Trade to Hit New Record High by Year-End
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and China could reach a new historic high by the end of 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Monday.
"In recent years, Chinese-Russian trade and economic cooperation has demonstrated steady growth … It is quite possible that a new historic high will be reached by the end of the year," the diplomat said at the opening of the Sprouts business forum in Russia's Kazan.
From January to July 2026, bilateral trade reached $159 billion, exceeding the figure for the same period last year by 26%, Zhang added.
The volume of bilateral investment between Russia and China
remains at a stable level, he said. adding that large joint projects in the energy, chemical, aviation and space industries, as well as in communications, are also being consistently implemented.
The 4th Sprouts international forum titled "Sprouts: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16–19. The main business program started on Monday. This year, organizers have prepared more than 50 business sessions, with over 200 Chinese companies expected to participate.