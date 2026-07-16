https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/russia-and-china-25-years-of-strategic-partnership--and-just-getting-started-1124453587.html

Russia and China: 25 Years of Strategic Partnership — and Just Getting Started

Russia and China: 25 Years of Strategic Partnership — and Just Getting Started

Sputnik International

On the 25th anniversary of the Russia-China Treaty on Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has laid out the scale of what Moscow and Beijing have built together.

2026-07-16T09:05+0000

2026-07-16T09:05+0000

2026-07-16T09:05+0000

analysis

sergey lavrov

moscow

china

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

brics

xi jinping

beijing

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Today, as a more equitable multipolar world order takes shape, the multifaceted partnership between Russia and China – two great powers and largest neighbours – stands as a model for interstate engagement founded on equality, a balance of interests, and mutual advantage.The groundwork for our cooperation was laid at the turn of the century. Three decades ago, in a joint summit declaration, Moscow and Beijing first articulated a course towards an equal and trusting partnership oriented towards strategic interaction in the 21st century. This innovative formula was soon given legal expression in a key bilateral instrument – the Treaty on Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation. Signed in Moscow exactly 25 years ago, on July 16, 2001, by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Jiang Zemin, the Treaty marked the transition from the normalisation of relations in the late 1980s to an entirely new phase: the forging of a strategic tandem of decisive importance not only for our two countries, but also for the maintenance of global peace, security and stability.Compact in length yet profound and organic in substance, this legal instrument has earned the designation The Great Treaty in diplomatic parlance. Over the past quarter-century, we have repeatedly witnessed the wisdom of the historic choice made then – a choice in favour of stable, predictable and long-term development and strengthening of relations between two neighbouring powers, two civilisational states. This bears out a simple truth: the traditions of friendship and neighbourly cooperation that unite us are of enduring value, untainted by any opportunistic calculations, and firmly rooted in the broad convergence of the national interests of our countries and citizens.The principles enshrined in the Treaty remain fully relevant to today’s realities. They rest on universally recognised norms of international law, including respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. The Treaty establishes reciprocal commitments to support the protection of state unity and territorial integrity, to refrain from the use or threat of force, to eschew economic or other forms of pressure against one another, to resolve disagreements by peaceful means, and not to permit third states to use their territories to the detriment of Russia or China.Of particular significance is the absence of mutual territorial claims and the determination of Russia and China to transform their shared border into a belt of eternal peace and friendship. It was these provisions that laid the political and legal groundwork for the final settlement of the border issue, and in due course helped foster an atmosphere of mutual understanding, deep trust and beneficial cooperation.We can say with complete confidence that the Treaty has played a decisive role in shaping a new model of Russian-Chinese cooperation – one that imposes no constraints on the sovereignty of either party, thereby affording it the necessary flexibility and, consequently, clear advantages over “classical alliances.” I should stress that relations between Russia and China are built on an equal footing, are free from ideological dogma, are not directed against third countries, and remain resilient to the influence of external circumstances.Hundreds of bilateral documents have been concluded in furtherance of the Treaty, creating favourable conditions for expanding cooperation at the level of governments, relevant agencies, regions, public and business circles, and representatives of science, culture and education. Relations between the Presidential Executive Office and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China are being actively developed. Exchanges between the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the two countries are deepening. In particular, close collaboration between our archival authorities plays an important role in preserving historical truth and countering attempts to falsify history.The Treaty established a robust institutional framework for the qualitative enhancement of trade and economic relations. The economies of our respective states are intrinsically complementary. Indeed, the figures speak for themselves. Over the past quarter-century, trade turnover has increased more than thirtyfold and, for three consecutive years, it has consistently surpassed $200 billion. Since 2010, China has remained Russia’s principal trading partner, while, conversely, our nation ranks among the top five trading partners of the PRC.At the same time, efforts to refine the structure of our mutual trade continue unabated. Financial settlements between our countries have been almost entirely converted to national currencies, and the share of transactions conducted in US dollars and euros has diminished to a negligible level.Bilateral investment continues to grow. The new Russia-China agreement on the promotion and protection of investments, signed and ratified last year, is designed to facilitate further growth in this domain.Collaboration in the energy sector is fundamentally strategic. Russia steadfastly maintains its leading position in the supply of oil and natural gas to the PRC, with deliveries that, notwithstanding ongoing geopolitical turbulence, remain reliably stable and predictable. The pipeline infrastructure connecting our countries is well established and continues to undergo further expansion.Major joint initiatives in peaceful nuclear energy are progressing successfully, including the construction of Russian-designed power units at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. Agreed collaborative projects in the space sector and in satellite navigation are yielding tangible results.Cooperation in agriculture is deepening, with trade in agricultural commodities and foodstuffs on the rise. We are working to broaden the spectrum of reciprocal deliveries and to secure market access in China for an expanded range of products of both animal and plant origin.The Made in Russia brand enjoys ever-increasing popularity among Chinese consumers. Through the creation of a retail network for authentic Russian products and their promotion on online trading platforms, Chinese customers are afforded the opportunity to appreciate the diversity and high quality of these goods.Transport connectivity is being steadfastly strengthened. In conjunction with our Chinese counterparts, we are endeavouring to enhance cross-border infrastructure. Accordingly, plans entail the construction of new border crossing points, bridges, and roadways. The imminent inauguration of a cable car between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe is set to be a landmark event. We continue to jointly develop the Northern Sea Route.We are cooperating closely in industry and technology. Dialogue is advancing in the scientific, technical, and innovation sectors, including applied research and so-called “megascience” projects. New platforms for collaborative endeavour, such as the Russian-Chinese Institute of Fundamental Research, are being established. We are broadening practical engagement in information and communications technologies. Notably, I wish to emphasise artificial intelligence technology, the vigorous deployment of which is ushering in new prospects for the economic advancement and national security of our states.Cultural links have reached an entirely new level. Where once there were only ad hoc events, we have now transitioned to systematic and multi-dimensional collaboration, thereby expanding public support for the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and laying a solid foundation for the future. In so doing, we are strengthening the bonds of friendship and trust between our peoples.A crucial role in fostering contacts, both at the level of specialised agencies and among representatives of professional communities and the wider public, is played by large-scale joint intergovernmental initiatives. By decision of the heads of state, these have been held since 2006. Their thematic range is remarkably broad, spanning culture, tourism, and sport, as well as youth exchanges, science, innovation, and the media.The years 2026−2027 have been designated as the Cross Years of Russia-China Cooperation in Education. This initiative is expected to promote greater academic mobility among talented young people in both countries and contribute to enhancing the human resource potential of Russia and China. Thousands of students participate in higher education programmes through reciprocal exchanges, supported by mechanisms designed to facilitate their studies. Currently, 15 specialised university associations are in operation, with their number continuing to increase. Our flagship project, Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, a joint initiative of Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Beijing Institute of Technology, continues to evolve.Bilateral relations are further enriched through creative and cultural exchanges that encourage deeper mutual understanding and sustained interest in each other’s traditions and customs. For several years, Moscow has celebrated the Chinese New Year on a large scale, while Beijing marks the festival of Maslenitsa (Pancake Week) with characteristic Russian enthusiasm. By embracing civilisational diversity and recognising cultural identity as one of the cornerstones of a multipolar world, both countries place particular importance on preserving their historical heritage while also providing one another with the necessary support. A notable example is the contribution of Chinese specialists to the restoration of the interiors of the Chinese Hall in the Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, which had been lost during the Great Patriotic War. Significant progress has also been made in the field of joint film production.Sporting cooperation between the two countries continues to develop dynamically. The Russia-China Youth Games, held in both summer and winter formats, provide many talented young athletes with an opportunity to embark on their professional sporting careers.Mutual tourism has also experienced strong growth, with visitor numbers increasing at double-digit rates. This trend has been significantly supported by the existing visa-free travel regime between the two countries.Over the past 25 years, we have managed to considerably enhance mutual foreign policy coordination on international platforms, one of the defining elements of the Russia-China strategic partnership. This cooperation is founded on a shared assessment of the current geopolitical environment as well as its future trajectory. Our countries hold closely aligned, and often identical, positions on the majority of global and regional issues. These include the preservation of global strategic stability, arms control, efforts to combat terrorism, and other emerging threats and challenges.The shared principles underpinning the two countries’ respective foreign policies are also reflected in the international sections of joint statements issued following Russia-China summits. A recent example is the Joint Declaration on the Formation of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations, adopted during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China this past May. The declaration sets out the core principles of a more equitable multipolar international order, including the sovereign equality of states, equal and indivisible security, inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and the primacy of international law, with particular emphasis on the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, comprehensiveness, and interrelationship.Together with our Chinese counterparts, we advocate for the political and diplomatic resolution of conflicts by addressing their underlying causes. We strongly oppose policies of “regime change,” the application of double standards, and the use of unilateral sanctions. This stance is especially significant in the current international environment, where certain Western states, acting in a neocolonial manner in an effort to preserve their own dominance, are seeking to dismantle the UN-centred international legal order.Moscow and Beijing maintain close cooperation across the principal multilateral platforms, particularly within the United Nations, where they present a united position on the majority of issues discussed in the UN General Assembly and the Security Council. One example of this collaboration is the coordination of our countries’ approaches to resolving the conflict in the Persian Gulf.This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Russia and China were among its founding members. In conjunction with our neighbours and partners, we deployed considerable efforts to transform it into one of the most influential regional organisations. Today, our respective countries are driving the efforts to improve the Organisation’s activities and to turn it into one of the pillars of the emerging Eurasian security architecture and, more broadly, the emerging polycentric world order.We enjoy equally productive cooperation with our Chinese friends in BRICS as well. BRICS is a model of multilateral diplomacy among major states in a multipolar world.Together with Beijing and our other like-minded partners, we are advancing common priorities within the G20 framework.Together with the People’s Republic of China, we consistently advocate preserving the ASEAN-centred security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. We reject the confrontational “Indo-Pacific project” imposed by the West, which undermines ASEAN’s centrality in ensuring regional security and is also designed to contain China and isolate Russia.Unsurprisingly, Russia and China are also like-minded partners within APEC as well. We share the priorities for the forum’s work set by the Chinese chairmanship, including in the context of the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen in November, with a focus on openness, innovation, and connectivity.We highly value China’s constructive and balanced position on the situation surrounding Ukraine, which is based on deep understanding of the origins of the crisis and ways to achieve its political settlement through identifying and addressing its underlying causes, as envisaged for all conflicts in accordance with the provisions of President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.On a separate note, the Chinese President’s vision outlined in this initiative is fully in line with President Putin’s proposal to create architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. This initiative envisages ensuring conditions for peaceful and stable development of all Eurasian countries without exception, free from the threat of destructive external interference. We look forward to continuing work on aligning these two initiatives both through official channels and via dialogue between expert communities in Russia and China.To sum it up, it is safe to say that the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation has successfully withstood the test of time. Remaining the unshakable foundation of bilateral relations, it fully meets the fundamental interests of our countries for the long-term historical perspective. Together with our Chinese friends, under the leadership of President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, we will continue working to implement the constructive potential embedded in this landmark Treaty.

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sergey lavrov, moscow, china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics, xi jinping, beijing