https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russian-strikes-driving-ukraines-military-industry-into-systemic-crisis-1124593277.html

Russian Strikes Driving Ukraine’s Military Industry Into Systemic Crisis

Russian Strikes Driving Ukraine’s Military Industry Into Systemic Crisis

Sputnik International

The ever-expanding radius of Russian strikes – targeting a vital steel plant in central Ukraine, drone factories in Kiev, and seaborne logistics along the Black Sea are aimed at systematically dismantling the country’s MIC, RANEPA Institute of Law & National Security expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.

2026-08-17T13:43+0000

2026-08-17T13:43+0000

2026-08-17T13:43+0000

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Steel Production Under PressureArcelorMittal’s Krivoy Rog steel plant: foreign-owned steelmaking and mining giant “primarily focused on supplying the MIC with rolled steel,” not just to Ukraine, but the Europeans as well. Struck in an overnight attack August 15-16; key energy and blast furnace facilities damaged.Black Sea Logistics SqueezedDozens of strikes on Ukrainian Black Sea port infrastructure, fuel, loading points and shipping throughout the summer, leaving “only the land corridor, its rail component, and highways supporting cargo delivery” viable.Drone Industry Taking Cumulative HitsCoordinated strikes on Ukraine’s Fire Point naval drone production, warehouse and logistic facilities in Kiev in late July and again in early August.“To neutralize these losses, Ukraine’s European sponsors are implementing their extraterritorial MIC project” of high-tech defense clusters inside NATO countries including long-range missile and drone production, and attempting to draw Russia into a provocation via “distributed proxy-hybrid war” tactics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-strikes-break-ukraines-economic-backbone--cripple-its-war-machine---expert-1124590492.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-tightening-the-noose-on-ukraines-nato-supply-pipeline--military-logistics---expert-1124578341.html

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