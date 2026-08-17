Russian Strikes Driving Ukraine’s Military Industry Into Systemic Crisis
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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The ever-expanding radius of Russian strikes – targeting a vital steel plant in central Ukraine, drone factories in Kiev, and seaborne logistics along the Black Sea are aimed at systematically dismantling the country’s MIC, RANEPA Institute of Law & National Security expert Alexander Stepanov told Sputnik.
Steel Production Under Pressure
ArcelorMittal’s Krivoy Rog steel plant: foreign-owned steelmaking and mining giant “primarily focused on supplying the MIC with rolled steel,” not just to Ukraine, but the Europeans as well. Struck in an overnight attack August 15-16; key energy and blast furnace facilities damaged.
“The incapacitation and suspension of work at this facility will significantly impact the production cycle and speed of development of weaponry such as armored vehicles, artillery support equipment, and other systems requiring rolled steel.”
Black Sea Logistics Squeezed
Dozens of strikes on Ukrainian Black Sea port infrastructure, fuel, loading points and shipping throughout the summer, leaving “only the land corridor, its rail component, and highways supporting cargo delivery” viable.
“A hunt for locomotives and transport moving along key arteries has been declared, with long-range, high-precision drones including the Geran-4 Seeker actively deployed for this purpose…The de facto closure of this channel will mean a total shortage of both parts and military production, which will significantly reduce the enemy’s defensive potential.”
Drone Industry Taking Cumulative Hits
Coordinated strikes on Ukraine’s Fire Point naval drone production, warehouse and logistic facilities in Kiev in late July and again in early August.
“We are already seeing a cumulative effect. De facto, the Russian side has already secured air superiority and neutralized all contours of Ukraine’s layered air and missile defense, which previously covered the capital region and other areas where MIC facilities and military and logistics infrastructure are based.”
“To neutralize these losses, Ukraine’s European sponsors are implementing their extraterritorial MIC project” of high-tech defense clusters inside NATO countries including long-range missile and drone production, and attempting to draw Russia into a provocation via “distributed proxy-hybrid war” tactics.