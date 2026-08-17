https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-strikes-break-ukraines-economic-backbone--cripple-its-war-machine---expert-1124590492.html
Russia’s Strikes Break Ukraine’s Economic Backbone & Cripple Its War Machine - Expert
Russia’s Strikes Break Ukraine’s Economic Backbone & Cripple Its War Machine - Expert
Sputnik International
Russia’s comprehensive and coordinated strikes on ports, railway junctions, fuel stations and warehouses are piling systemic strain on the Ukrainian economy, Alexander Dudchak, a researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-17T09:50+0000
2026-08-17T09:50+0000
2026-08-17T09:50+0000
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These facilities can be described as dual-use, he says, since companies such as Rozetka, Nova Poshta, Epicentr, and others provide warehouse space and infrastructure to transport goods to Ukraine’s troops.Business losses also matter, since an economy still has to function to maintain an army, even though in Ukraine’s case it’s long been “on external life support.”If Russian strikes are viewed in the context of retaliation for the enemy’s attacks on its oil refineries and other infrastructure, Ukraine has no regard for the toll on its own population, says the pundit.Doing the bidding of its Western backers, the regime’s only concern is that civilians could flee - taking their value as human shields with them.As one can expect Russia to intensify its strikes, food, fuel and electricity deliveries will grow less reliable, and the front line will also feel the pressure.It may also complicate logistics as civilians must be allowed through, while using residential areas to shield missile launchers becomes harder.This eases the Aerospace Forces’ task, he notes, as Russia avoids the indiscriminate razing of residential areas and schools practiced by Ukraine, by Israel in Gaza and by the US in Iran.
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ukraine, russia, artillery strikes, missile strike, drone strike, drone strikes, missile strikes, russian armed forces, infrastructure
ukraine, russia, artillery strikes, missile strike, drone strike, drone strikes, missile strikes, russian armed forces, infrastructure
Russia’s Strikes Break Ukraine’s Economic Backbone & Cripple Its War Machine - Expert
Russia’s comprehensive and coordinated strikes on ports, railway junctions, fuel stations and warehouses are piling systemic strain on the Ukrainian economy, Alexander Dudchak, a researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, tells Sputnik.
These facilities can be described as dual-use, he says, since companies such as Rozetka, Nova Poshta, Epicentr, and others provide warehouse space and infrastructure
to transport goods to Ukraine’s troops.
“This is a serious blow to the combat capability of the Ukrainian military and the supply chains sustaining it,” the expert notes.
Business losses also matter, since an economy still has to function to maintain an army, even though in Ukraine’s case it’s long been “on external life support.”
If Russian strikes
are viewed in the context of retaliation for the enemy’s attacks on its oil refineries and other infrastructure, Ukraine has no regard for the toll on its own population, says the pundit.
Doing the bidding of its Western backers, the regime’s only concern is that civilians could flee - taking their value as human shields with them.
As one can expect Russia to intensify its strikes
, food, fuel and electricity deliveries will grow less reliable, and the front line will also feel the pressure.
It may also complicate logistics as civilians must be allowed through, while using residential areas to shield missile launchers becomes harder.
This eases the Aerospace Forces’ task, he notes, as Russia avoids the indiscriminate razing of residential areas and schools practiced by Ukraine, by Israel in Gaza and by the US in Iran.