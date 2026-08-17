https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russian-womens-team-tops-medal-table-at-european-artistic-gymnastics-championships-1124589191.html
Russian Women's Team Tops Medal Table at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Russian Women's Team Tops Medal Table at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Sputnik International
The Russian women's team topped the medal table at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb.
2026-08-17T07:15+0000
2026-08-17T07:15+0000
2026-08-17T07:15+0000
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The Russian women's team led the overall medal count (6) and gold medals (3). The Russian team won the team all-around, while Angelina Melnikova won gold in the individual all-around and vault. Melnikova also took two bronze medals — on balance beam and floor exercise, while Anna Kalmykova finished second in the individual all-around. The women's European Championships were held from August 13 to 16, while the men's championships will be held from August 19 to 23. These tournaments are qualifiers for the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Earlier, the Croatian Embassy in Moscow denied visas to nine members of the Russian artistic gymnastics delegation, including women's team leaders Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Kalmykova. On Monday, the Russian diplomatic mission in Zagreb told Sputnik that visas had been granted to Melnikova, Kalmykova, Leyla Vasilyeva, and Alexey Usachev. However, the initial visa denial remained in effect for Listunova, Sergey Naydin, Evgeny Kisel, coach Yuliy Kuksenkov, and physician Sergey Gulevskiy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/world-gymnastics-must-punish-discrimination-of-russias-athletes-expert-1124365797.html
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Russian Women's Team Tops Medal Table at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian women's team topped the medal table at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb.
The Russian women's team led the overall medal count (6) and gold medals (3). The Russian team won the team all-around, while Angelina Melnikova won gold in the individual all-around and vault. Melnikova also took two bronze medals — on balance beam and floor exercise, while Anna Kalmykova finished second in the individual all-around.
The women's European Championships were held from August 13 to 16, while the men's championships will be held from August 19 to 23. These tournaments are qualifiers for the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Earlier, the Croatian Embassy in Moscow denied visas to nine members of the Russian artistic gymnastics
delegation, including women's team leaders Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Kalmykova. On Monday, the Russian diplomatic mission in Zagreb told Sputnik that visas had been granted to Melnikova, Kalmykova, Leyla Vasilyeva, and Alexey Usachev. However, the initial visa denial remained in effect for Listunova, Sergey Naydin, Evgeny Kisel, coach Yuliy Kuksenkov, and physician Sergey Gulevskiy.