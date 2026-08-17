https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russian-womens-team-tops-medal-table-at-european-artistic-gymnastics-championships-1124589191.html

Russian Women's Team Tops Medal Table at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Russian Women's Team Tops Medal Table at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Sputnik International

The Russian women's team topped the medal table at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb.

2026-08-17T07:15+0000

2026-08-17T07:15+0000

2026-08-17T07:15+0000

russia

zagreb

russia

gymnastics

medal

gold medal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107701/86/1077018610_0:29:3539:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_cbeac00b8e2b2931c3812741e26fc07e.jpg

The Russian women's team led the overall medal count (6) and gold medals (3). The Russian team won the team all-around, while Angelina Melnikova won gold in the individual all-around and vault. Melnikova also took two bronze medals — on balance beam and floor exercise, while Anna Kalmykova finished second in the individual all-around. The women's European Championships were held from August 13 to 16, while the men's championships will be held from August 19 to 23. These tournaments are qualifiers for the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Earlier, the Croatian Embassy in Moscow denied visas to nine members of the Russian artistic gymnastics delegation, including women's team leaders Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Kalmykova. On Monday, the Russian diplomatic mission in Zagreb told Sputnik that visas had been granted to Melnikova, Kalmykova, Leyla Vasilyeva, and Alexey Usachev. However, the initial visa denial remained in effect for Listunova, Sergey Naydin, Evgeny Kisel, coach Yuliy Kuksenkov, and physician Sergey Gulevskiy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/world-gymnastics-must-punish-discrimination-of-russias-athletes-expert-1124365797.html

zagreb

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zagreb, russia, gymnastics, medal, gold medal