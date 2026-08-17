https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-relations-with-indonesia-developing-very-successfully---putin-1124588691.html
Russia-Indonesia Ties Successfully Thriving, Putin Emphasizes
Russia-Indonesia Ties Successfully Thriving, Putin Emphasizes
Sputnik International
Relations between Moscow and Jakarta are developing very successfully and the two countries continue to work together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-08-17T06:56+0000
2026-08-17T06:56+0000
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"Dear Mr. President, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday — the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia... Relations between Moscow and Jakarta are developing very successfully, which is confirmed by our fruitful contacts. And we will undoubtedly continue our constructive joint work to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership ties both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the BRICS group, the Russia–ASEAN dialogue, and other international structures," the message read.Earlier in the day, Putin congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the country's Independence Day.
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Russia-Indonesia Ties Successfully Thriving, Putin Emphasizes
06:56 GMT 17.08.2026 (Updated: 07:23 GMT 17.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Moscow and Jakarta are developing very successfully and the two countries continue to work together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Dear Mr. President, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday — the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia... Relations between Moscow and Jakarta are developing very successfully, which is confirmed by our fruitful contacts. And we will undoubtedly continue our constructive joint work to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership ties both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the BRICS group, the Russia–ASEAN dialogue, and other international structures," the message read.
Earlier in the day, Putin congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the country's Independence Day.