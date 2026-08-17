https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trump-says-he-believes-making-hormuz-strait-part-of-us-great-idea-claims-us-controls-it-1124594009.html
Trump Says He Believes Making Hormuz Strait Part of US Great Idea, Claims US Controls It
Trump Says He Believes Making Hormuz Strait Part of US Great Idea, Claims US Controls It
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday called the idea of the Strait of Hormuz becoming part of the US is great.
2026-08-17T18:31+0000
2026-08-17T18:31+0000
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"I do think it's a great idea," Trump told reported. The president also claimed once again that the US has "total control" over the strait.Last week, Trump said he would “pretty soon” declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory, arguing that Washington already controls the strategic waterway through its blockade.Speaking about extending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tehran, which expires today, Trump said the US has no such plans.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/us-forces-no-longer-allowed-into-strait-of-hormuz--iranian-army-commander-1124587680.html
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Trump Says He Believes Making Hormuz Strait Part of US Great Idea, Claims US Controls It
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday called the idea of the Strait of Hormuz becoming part of the US is great.
"I do think it's a great idea," Trump told reported.
The president also claimed once again that the US has "total control" over the strait.
Last week, Trump said he would “pretty soon” declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory
, arguing that Washington already controls the strategic waterway through its blockade.
Speaking about extending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tehran, which expires today, Trump said the US has no such plans.