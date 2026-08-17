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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trump-says-he-believes-making-hormuz-strait-part-of-us-great-idea-claims-us-controls-it-1124594009.html
Trump Says He Believes Making Hormuz Strait Part of US Great Idea, Claims US Controls It
Trump Says He Believes Making Hormuz Strait Part of US Great Idea, Claims US Controls It
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday called the idea of the Strait of Hormuz becoming part of the US is great.
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"I do think it's a great idea," Trump told reported. The president also claimed once again that the US has "total control" over the strait.Last week, Trump said he would “pretty soon” declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory, arguing that Washington already controls the strategic waterway through its blockade.Speaking about extending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tehran, which expires today, Trump said the US has no such plans.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/us-forces-no-longer-allowed-into-strait-of-hormuz--iranian-army-commander-1124587680.html
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Trump Says He Believes Making Hormuz Strait Part of US Great Idea, Claims US Controls It

18:31 GMT 17.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday called the idea of the Strait of Hormuz becoming part of the US is great.
"I do think it's a great idea," Trump told reported.
The president also claimed once again that the US has "total control" over the strait.
Last week, Trump said he would “pretty soon” declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory, arguing that Washington already controls the strategic waterway through its blockade.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Forces No Longer Allowed Into Strait of Hormuz – Iranian Army Commander
Yesterday, 16:23 GMT
Speaking about extending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tehran, which expires today, Trump said the US has no such plans.
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