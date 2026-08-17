https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trump-says-iran-cannot-possess-nuclear-weapons-under-any-circumstances-1124593018.html

Trump Says Iran Cannot Possess Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

Trump Says Iran Cannot Possess Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington's primary goal remains preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

2026-08-17T12:24+0000

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"The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the US would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/trump-vows-to-declare-hormuz-strait-territory-of-us-pretty-soon-1124579533.html

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