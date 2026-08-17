https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trump-welcomes-defense-pact-of-turkiye-saudi-arabia-pakistan-1124589303.html
Trump Welcomes Defense Pact of Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
Trump Welcomes Defense Pact of Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he was pleased that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
2026-08-17T07:19+0000
2026-08-17T07:19+0000
2026-08-17T07:19+0000
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"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," Trump said on Truth Social. The agreement demonstrates the unity of countries in the Middle East, he noted. The US leader added that this step by the three countries is significant, bold, and important. In early August, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed a defense agreement. According to the Turkiye newspaper, the mutual defense pact provides for cooperation in intelligence sharing and regional security coordination.
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donald trump, turkiye, saudi arabia, pakistan, middle east, defense, pact
donald trump, turkiye, saudi arabia, pakistan, middle east, defense, pact
Trump Welcomes Defense Pact of Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he was pleased that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," Trump said on Truth Social.
The agreement demonstrates the unity of countries in the Middle East, he noted. The US leader added that this step by the three countries is significant, bold, and important.
In early August, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan
signed a defense agreement. According to the Turkiye newspaper, the mutual defense pact provides for cooperation in intelligence sharing and regional security coordination.