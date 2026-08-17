https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trumps-envoy-kushner-netanyahu-to-discuss-us-presidents-plan-for-gaza---reports-1124589964.html

Trump's Envoy Kushner, Netanyahu to Discuss US President's Plan for Gaza - Reports

Trump's Envoy Kushner, Netanyahu to Discuss US President's Plan for Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Jared Kushner will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss further steps in implementation of Trump's plan for Gaza, Israeli media reported on Monday, citing unnamed Israeli officials.

2026-08-17T09:12+0000

2026-08-17T09:12+0000

2026-08-17T09:12+0000

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On Monday, Kushner, as well as US-led Board of Peace High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair will reportedly meet with the Israeli prime minister to put some pressure on him to make him move forward with the next stage of the 20-point plan, including the 15-point plan on disarming Palestinian movement Hamas. The talks will be held in Jerusalem and their goal will be to demilitarize the Gaza Strip and to make sure that the area will not be governed by Hamas, the source told the paper. Another aim is to ensure the deployment of the International Stabilization Force, the source added. On Sunday, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the meeting, that Kushner had held talks with the Hamas leadership in Egypt. Kushner also discussed the implementation of Trump's Gaza plan with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi at a meeting in El Alamein. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by Trump. The following day, a ceasefire went into effect in Gaza. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control of over 50% of the strip's territory. In late July, the Board of Peace announced Hamas' agreement to the roadmap for implementing the next stages of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The plan calls for a gradual transfer of control of the Strip to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, with a specially created body to monitor violations by Hamas and Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/hamas-says-israel-must-halt-gaza-strikes-to-implement-trumps-peace-plan-1124524069.html

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middle east, donald trump, jared kushner, benjamin netanyahu, gaza strip, israel, hamas, egypt