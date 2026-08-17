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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/west-plans-to-accuse-russia-of-alleged-arms-supply-to-drug-cartels---russian-foreign-intel-1124589686.html
West Plans to Accuse Russia of Alleged Arms Supply to Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel
West Plans to Accuse Russia of Alleged Arms Supply to Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
The West is planning a provocation involving accusations against Russia of allegedly supplying weapons illegally to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
2026-08-17T08:26+0000
2026-08-17T08:26+0000
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According to the SVR, the intelligence service of one of the Western countries, in coordination with "Ukrainian henchmen," intends to stage "another anti‑Russian provocation." Russian arms seized by the enemy during the special military operation are being transported to Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico as part of the provocation, and will be backed up with false documentation alleging the involvement in illegal arms supplies, the service said. "The provocateurs naively hope to undermine Russia's constructive relations with the countries of the region in this way and to persuade Latin American governments to support the West's anti‑Russian course," the statement read. History has shown that the cost of any anti‑Russian staged events can be extremely high, primarily for their organizers, the SVR concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/west-tries-to-undermine-russias-ties-with-sahel-states-using-ukrainian-terrorists--lavrov-1124444255.html
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West Plans to Accuse Russia of Alleged Arms Supply to Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel

08:26 GMT 17.08.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye
A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is planning a provocation involving accusations against Russia of allegedly supplying weapons illegally to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
According to the SVR, the intelligence service of one of the Western countries, in coordination with "Ukrainian henchmen," intends to stage "another anti‑Russian provocation."
"This time, the events unfold on the Latin American stage, and the plot itself resembles an excerpt from a third‑rate criminal drug detective story. The plan is to accuse Russia of illegally supplying weapons to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico," the statement read.
Russian arms seized by the enemy during the special military operation are being transported to Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico as part of the provocation, and will be backed up with false documentation alleging the involvement in illegal arms supplies, the service said.
"The provocateurs naively hope to undermine Russia's constructive relations with the countries of the region in this way and to persuade Latin American governments to support the West's anti‑Russian course," the statement read.
History has shown that the cost of any anti‑Russian staged events can be extremely high, primarily for their organizers, the SVR concluded.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
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