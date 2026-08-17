https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/west-plans-to-accuse-russia-of-alleged-arms-supply-to-drug-cartels---russian-foreign-intel-1124589686.html

West Plans to Accuse Russia of Alleged Arms Supply to Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel

West Plans to Accuse Russia of Alleged Arms Supply to Drug Cartels - Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

The West is planning a provocation involving accusations against Russia of allegedly supplying weapons illegally to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

2026-08-17T08:26+0000

2026-08-17T08:26+0000

2026-08-17T08:26+0000

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According to the SVR, the intelligence service of one of the Western countries, in coordination with "Ukrainian henchmen," intends to stage "another anti‑Russian provocation." Russian arms seized by the enemy during the special military operation are being transported to Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico as part of the provocation, and will be backed up with false documentation alleging the involvement in illegal arms supplies, the service said. "The provocateurs naively hope to undermine Russia's constructive relations with the countries of the region in this way and to persuade Latin American governments to support the West's anti‑Russian course," the statement read. History has shown that the cost of any anti‑Russian staged events can be extremely high, primarily for their organizers, the SVR concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/west-tries-to-undermine-russias-ties-with-sahel-states-using-ukrainian-terrorists--lavrov-1124444255.html

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