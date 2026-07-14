https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/west-tries-to-undermine-russias-ties-with-sahel-states-using-ukrainian-terrorists--lavrov-1124444255.html

West Tries to Undermine Russia's Ties With Sahel States Using Ukrainian Terrorists- Lavrov

West Tries to Undermine Russia's Ties With Sahel States Using Ukrainian Terrorists- Lavrov

Sputnik International

Western countries try to undermine Russia's ties with the Sahel states using Ukrainian terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-07-14T13:05+0000

2026-07-14T13:05+0000

2026-07-14T13:14+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

ukraine

west

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/15/1124018503_0:0:2976:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_f52e514fb62c3b9d099e3c78fd20a635.jpg

"We emphasized a particular concern over the growing terrorist threats and the spread of Islamist groups affiliated with ISIS [a terrorist group, banned in Russia] and Boko Haram to countries in the region, with the clear support of some former colonial powers, who are still trying to undermine relations between Russia and the Sahara-Sahel countries and are using not only terrorist groups but also militants from Ukraine in their provocations," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.Russia is working on preventing Ukraine's terrorist attacks in the Azov and Black seas, Lavrov said.US President Donald Trump does not say that understandings reached at the Russia-US leaders' summit in Alaska in 2025 are no longer valid, but the Europeans do say that, Lavrov said.In June, Trump said that as the situation with Iran takes a back seat, now the United States will focus on Ukraine. He added that Washington would like to see the conflict come to an end. Putin said that Russia did not rule out holding peace talks with Ukraine under certain conditions, such as respect for "facts on the ground," agreements reached in Istanbul in spring 2022 and at the Alaska summit, as well as the main points of his 2024 address to the Russian Foreign Ministry.On Iran-US WarThe resumption of US strikes on Iran violates the memorandum signed by the countries and closes the door for a political settlement of the crisis, Lavrov said.On Russia-Chad RelationsRussia and Chad are signing an agreement on a visa-free regime for diplomats, Lavrov said.This is an important practical step toward boosting regular diplomatic contacts between the two nations, the Russian foreign minister added.The current political consultations are an important step in the ongoing regular dialogue between Chad and Russia, Fadoul said.Chad attaches particular importance to developing relations with Russia, Fadoul also said.Chad hopes this new impetus will contribute to improving our relations, the minister said.Russia will continue to fulfill all its obligations to supply food to its African partners, both under commercial contracts and through humanitarian aid, Lavrov also said.Russia has done and continues to do so, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/russia-continues-attacks-on-ukraines-ports-ships-used-in-armys-interests--1124443822.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/us-declares-completion-of-tonights-bombing-of-iran--centcom-1124442475.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/ukraine-security-framework-impossible-without-russian-participation---kremlin--1124443541.html

russia

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, west