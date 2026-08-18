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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/british-strikes-on-russia-could-mean-direct-participation-in-war---lavrov-1124600555.html
British Strikes on Russia Could Mean Direct Participation in War - Lavrov
British Strikes on Russia Could Mean Direct Participation in War - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia has the right to view the UK's declared direct participation of its missile forces in strikes against Russia as direct participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.
2026-08-18T17:02+0000
2026-08-18T17:02+0000
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"The President warned of our right to act in any part of the world's oceans if anyone encroaches on our interests, on our property. We have the same right to view the proudly declared direct participation of British missile forces in strikes against the Russia as participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences," Lavrov said. Lavrov added that he "feels sorry for Britain if it stays with Ukraine to the very end." Last Sunday, media reported that Ukraine had begun using British-made drones to launch strikes deep into Russian territory. The Russian Embassy in London subsequently told Sputnik that London had escalated the situation and would be held accountable for its actions.Earlier, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, following the Russian Embassy in London's statement about the consequences of British drone strikes against Russia, promised to continue supporting Ukraine.
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British Strikes on Russia Could Mean Direct Participation in War - Lavrov

17:02 GMT 18.08.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
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Russia has the right to view the UK's declared direct participation of its missile forces in strikes against Russia as direct participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.
"The President warned of our right to act in any part of the world's oceans if anyone encroaches on our interests, on our property. We have the same right to view the proudly declared direct participation of British missile forces in strikes against the Russia as participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences," Lavrov said.
Lavrov added that he "feels sorry for Britain if it stays with Ukraine to the very end."
Last Sunday, media reported that Ukraine had begun using British-made drones to launch strikes deep into Russian territory.
The Russian Embassy in London subsequently told Sputnik that London had escalated the situation and would be held accountable for its actions.
Earlier, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, following the Russian Embassy in London's statement about the consequences of British drone strikes against Russia, promised to continue supporting Ukraine.
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