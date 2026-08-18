https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-starts-construction-of-small-reactor-nuclear-power-plant-in-myanmar-1124597162.html

Russia Starts Construction of Small Reactor Nuclear Power Plant in Myanmar

Russia Starts Construction of Small Reactor Nuclear Power Plant in Myanmar

Sputnik International

Russia is beginning to implement agreements on construction of small modular reactor nuclear power plant in Myanmar, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

2026-08-18T10:35+0000

2026-08-18T10:35+0000

2026-08-18T10:35+0000

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"We are beginning to implement the agreements on the construction of a smal modular reactor nuclear power plant in Myanmar. I am confident that this project will give a powerful impetus to the development of cooperation in related fields, including fundamental and applied scientific research, and will become a new symbol of Russian‑Myanmar friendship," Mishustin said at a meeting with the Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who is in Russia on an official visit.Russia and Myanmar have good prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, Mikhail Mishustin said.Mishustin said Russia also proposes stepping up cooperation in high technology. “We are ready to share advanced developments with our Myanmar partners in the digital economy, autonomous electronic systems and the application of artificial intelligence,” he said.Russia would also like to expand humanitarian cooperation, including tourism exchanges with Myanmar, Mishustin said during the meeting. Russian businesses also intend to participate in the Dawei Special Economic Zone in Myanmar, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russias-rosatom-aims-to-begin-building-nuclear-power-plant-in-kazakhstan-within-decade---ceo-1124206244.html

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mikhail mishustin, min aung hlaing, russia, myanmar, cooperation, bilateral relations, energy, transport