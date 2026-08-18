https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/ukrainian-military-deliberately-targets-russian-hospitals-and-ambulances--russian-diplomat---1124594773.html
Ukrainian Military Deliberately Targets Russian Hospitals and Ambulances – Russian Diplomat
Ukrainian Military Deliberately Targets Russian Hospitals and Ambulances – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Ukraine, ignoring international law norms, carried out deliberate strikes against medical facilities and medical transport in Russia on August 10-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
2026-08-18T05:56+0000
2026-08-18T05:56+0000
2026-08-18T05:56+0000
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Ukrainian forces are using weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive warheads in large quantities to inflict the greatest possible harm on the civilian population, Miroshnik pointed out.On August 15-16, the Moscow Region was subjected to a series of unprecedentedly powerful drone attacks by Ukraine, with at least 209 UAVs being destroyed, according to the Russian diplomat.The vast majority of weapons used by the Ukrainian military to attack civilians were produced and supplied by Western accomplices in the crimes committed by the Zelensky regime. In the past week, 69 people, including three children, were killed and 406 more were wounded in Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, Miroshnik added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-are-not-coincidence-but-tactic-1124241926.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html
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Ukrainian Military Deliberately Targets Russian Hospitals and Ambulances – Russian Diplomat
Ukrainian armed formations, ignoring the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, carried out deliberate strikes against medical facilities and medical transport in Russia on August 10-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
Ukrainian forces are using weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive warheads in large quantities to inflict the greatest possible harm on the civilian population, Miroshnik pointed out.
He added that the enemy, mainly using UAVs, carried out remote mining of civilian facilities and places frequented by large numbers of people
On August 15-16, the Moscow Region was subjected to a series of unprecedentedly powerful drone attacks by Ukraine, with at least 209 UAVs being destroyed, according to the Russian diplomat.
“Over the past seven days, Ukrainian troops have fired at least 7,264 munitions at civilian facilities in Russian territory, including 122 mm MLRS rockets, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery shells, including those with cluster warheads, mines and grenades. Ukrainian armed formations also actively used attack UAVs, FPV drones, and small arms,” he said.
The vast majority of weapons used by the Ukrainian military to attack civilians were produced and supplied by Western accomplices in the crimes committed by the Zelensky regime. In the past week, 69 people, including three children, were killed and 406 more were wounded in Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, Miroshnik added.