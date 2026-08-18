https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/ukrainian-military-deliberately-targets-russian-hospitals-and-ambulances--russian-diplomat---1124594773.html

Ukrainian Military Deliberately Targets Russian Hospitals and Ambulances – Russian Diplomat

Ukrainian Military Deliberately Targets Russian Hospitals and Ambulances – Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Ukraine, ignoring international law norms, carried out deliberate strikes against medical facilities and medical transport in Russia on August 10-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

2026-08-18T05:56+0000

2026-08-18T05:56+0000

2026-08-18T05:56+0000

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Ukrainian forces are using weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive warheads in large quantities to inflict the greatest possible harm on the civilian population, Miroshnik pointed out.On August 15-16, the Moscow Region was subjected to a series of unprecedentedly powerful drone attacks by Ukraine, with at least 209 UAVs being destroyed, according to the Russian diplomat.The vast majority of weapons used by the Ukrainian military to attack civilians were produced and supplied by Western accomplices in the crimes committed by the Zelensky regime. In the past week, 69 people, including three children, were killed and 406 more were wounded in Ukraine’s strikes on Russia, Miroshnik added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-are-not-coincidence-but-tactic-1124241926.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html

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