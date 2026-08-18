https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/us-navy-shipbuilding-setbacks-expose-eroding-military-dominance-1124597709.html

US Navy Shipbuilding Setbacks Expose Eroding Military Dominance

US Navy Shipbuilding Setbacks Expose Eroding Military Dominance

Sputnik International

Some recent developments of US Navy, including low morale on carriers, have dealt a series of heavy blow to the force, exposing mounting challenges across its carrier fleet and broader shipbuilding programs.

2026-08-18T10:42+0000

2026-08-18T10:42+0000

2026-08-18T10:42+0000

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These symptoms of a deeper decline in US shipbuilding capacity, if unchecked, may erode the US Navy's readiness, undermine the US' credibility with allies, and weaken the foundation of its global military ­hegemony, said a military affairs expert.CNBC reported on Sunday that challenges aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed for more than eight months, are affecting the mental health of US soldiers, as the Middle East conflict drags on.A crew member described morale on the ship as very low and said they had heard repeatedly about suicidal ideation by fellow crew members. There were regular strains on essential amenities - toilets and water fountains around the ship frequently closed and hot water often unavailable, the crew member said, according to a CNN report.Experts told CNN that on extended missions, components wear out and repairs at sea serve as temporary band aids. Other minor issues also begin to compound: arresting cables that catch landing aircraft begin to fray, and saltwater seeps into shipboard systems, among others. While the Lincoln's various problems reflect the widespread difficulties facing US Navy aircraft carriers, the recently deployed USS John F. Kennedy, the second Ford-class carrier, represents the struggles of the US' next-generation carrier program.The Kennedy "left Wednesday afternoon for acceptance trials after years of delays, and US Navy and congressionally mandated equipment changes to the ship," reported USNI News on August 12.Earlier, due to the USS Gerald R. Ford's ongoing deployment malfunctions, many critical components already installed on the Kennedy, including HMI screens and motor controllers, were repeatedly "donated" to the Ford, delaying the Kennedy's construction schedule, USNI News reported in November 2021.Beyond delayed commissioning, the incumbent US administration has allowed the US Navy to build ships overseas and ordered the fourth Ford-class carrier to abandon a more complex for launching jet fighters - Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) as installed on previous three vessels - and instead return to using steam catapults, the White House said on Thursday, according to Reuters.Beyond carrier issues, a destroyer also suffered a major failure, adding to the US Navy's recent setbacks. USNI News reported on Saturday that back in July, the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold spent four days in the South China Sea without power after an engineering failure. The US Navy is investigating the cause, according to the report.Aircraft carriers are the core pillar of US global hegemony. Without the deterrent power of carriers, the US can hardly claim to be a global power, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Monday. The US still has 11 nuclear-powered carriers in service, but only a minority are in a state of operational readiness. The early Nimitz-class ships, having been in service for over 40 years, facing high maintenance costs and low availability rates. Though the lead Ford-class ship has achieved initial operational capability, critical systems such as the electromagnetic catapult still have ­reliability issues. The subsequent vessels Kennedy, Enterprise and Miller are facing severe construction delays, and the US Navy is confronting a structural gap in carrier power - a shortage of new ships to replace aging ones, Song explained.Song said, in the past, the US could simultaneously deploy three to four carrier strike groups to deter adversaries and reassure allies. But now, the US can at most dispatch two carrier groups to hotspots, while others remain either in overhaul or preparation, showing the US Navy is clearly overstretched.Song supposed that allies might be fully aware of this and have significantly lost confidence in the US. Combined with the rapid development of other countries' carriers and anti-carrier capabilities, the US aircraft carrier is no longer the unchallenged maritime hegemon it once was.Facing insufficient shipbuilding capacity, high costs and delivery delays, the US administration has pinned its hopes on leveraging allied shipbuilding capabilities, particularly South Korea's, to accelerate US naval construction. Recently, US President Donald Trump signed a national security presidential memorandum allowing qualified foreign shipyards to build up to two US naval vessels abroad.However, the Korea Times reported on Friday that it remains uncertain whether the memorandum will lead to immediate orders, as some US lawmakers oppose allowing US Navy ships to be built at foreign shipyards.This internal division will not only make overseas shipbuilding plans difficult to realize, but also lead allies to question the credibility of US security commitments, Song said.The expert pointed out that if the US cannot even build its own large surface vessels and must rely on allies to do so, then the core of its military hegemony - technological and scientific supremacy - will also diminish.If US shipbuilding capacity and military-industrial base continue to decline, its global maritime supremacy will be increasingly difficult to sustain, Song added.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/five-factors-behind-the-decline-of-us-military-shipbuilding-1121674141.html

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