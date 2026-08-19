https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/afd-leader-accuses-german-authorities-of-inaction-after-terrorist-attack-on-nord-streams-1124605924.html
AfD Leader Accuses German Authorities of Inaction After Terrorist Attack on Nord Streams
AfD Leader Accuses German Authorities of Inaction After Terrorist Attack on Nord Streams
Sputnik International
Alice Weidel, co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, accused the German government on Wednesday of remaining inactive four years after the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
2026-08-19T18:39+0000
2026-08-19T18:39+0000
2026-08-19T18:39+0000
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The German Attorney General's Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of another suspect in connection with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z. Following his extradition from Croatia, he will appear before the Federal Supreme Court in Germany. "A second Ukrainian citizen has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This terrorist attack against our energy infrastructure must finally be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable! What is the German government doing? Nothing!" Weidel said on X. The explosions on two Russian gas export pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out a deliberate act of sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream pipeline, said that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case of international terrorism. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian presidential press secretary, said that Russia had repeatedly requested information on the Nord Stream explosions but had never received it. In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which, citing a source, he claimed that explosive devices had been planted under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers, supported by Norwegian specialists. According to Hersh, the decision to carry out the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon later told RIA Novosti that the United States had no involvement in the bombing of Russian gas pipelines.Read more in our special project here
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/another-suspect-in-nord-stream-blast-case-detained-in-croatia--german-prosecutors-office-1124602761.html
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AfD Leader Accuses German Authorities of Inaction After Terrorist Attack on Nord Streams
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alice Weidel, co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, accused the German government on Wednesday of remaining inactive four years after the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
The German Attorney General's Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of another suspect in connection with the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z. Following his extradition from Croatia, he will appear before the Federal Supreme Court in Germany.
"A second Ukrainian citizen has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This terrorist attack against our energy infrastructure must finally be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable! What is the German government doing? Nothing!" Weidel said on X.
The explosions on two Russian gas export pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out a deliberate act of sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream pipeline, said that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case of international terrorism. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian presidential press secretary, said that Russia had repeatedly requested information on the Nord Stream explosions but had never received it.
In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which, citing a source, he claimed that explosive devices had been planted under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers, supported by Norwegian specialists. According to Hersh, the decision to carry out the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon later told RIA Novosti that the United States had no involvement in the bombing of Russian gas pipelines.
Read more in our special project here