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Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/another-suspect-in-nord-stream-blast-case-detained-in-croatia--german-prosecutors-office-1124602761.html
Another Suspect in Nord Stream Blast Case Detained in Croatia — German Prosecutor's Office
Another Suspect in Nord Stream Blast Case Detained in Croatia — German Prosecutor's Office
Sputnik International
German Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday it detained another suspect in connection with Nord Stream pipeline blast case.
2026-08-19T09:58+0000
2026-08-19T10:09+0000
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"This morning (August 19, 2026), the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, acting on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court on June 3, 2024, initiated the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Z. in Pula, Croatia, by forces of the local police department, coordinated by the Zagreb General Police Headquarters," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release.The suspect Vladimir Z., detained in Croatia, was part of a group led by Ukrainian citizen Serhii K., who was charged with the involvement in the Nord Stream blast in June, the German Prosecutor General's Office said.The Ukrainian suspect detained in Croatia on Wednesday in connection with the Nord Stream pipeline explosions will appear before the Federal Court of Justice in Germany after extradition from Croatia, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office said."After his extradition from Croatia, the accused is to be brought before an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice," the office said in a statement.The detained Ukrainian, Volodymyr Z., is a professional diver, the statement said. He is suspected of participating in dives to plant explosive devices on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the prosecutor's office said.In August 2025, former Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Serhii Kuznetsov was detained in Italy on suspicion of involvement in these attacks and extradited to Germany several months later. Kuznetsov's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, said that German prosecutors believe the sabotage on the Nord Stream was ordered by the Ukrainian government.The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh previously alleged that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines during NATO’s BALTOPS exercises with Norwegian assistance. Washington has denied any involvement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html
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Another Suspect in Nord Stream Blast Case Detained in Croatia — German Prosecutor's Office

09:58 GMT 19.08.2026 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 19.08.2026)
© Photo : Danish Defence CommandGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
© Photo : Danish Defence Command
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday it detained another suspect in connection with Nord Stream pipeline blast case.
"This morning (August 19, 2026), the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, acting on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court on June 3, 2024, initiated the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Z. in Pula, Croatia, by forces of the local police department, coordinated by the Zagreb General Police Headquarters," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release.
The suspect Vladimir Z., detained in Croatia, was part of a group led by Ukrainian citizen Serhii K., who was charged with the involvement in the Nord Stream blast in June, the German Prosecutor General's Office said.
"He was part of a group of individuals formed around the separately pursued Serhii K., which in September 2022 planted explosive devices on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines near the island of Bornholm," the statement said.
The Ukrainian suspect detained in Croatia on Wednesday in connection with the Nord Stream pipeline explosions will appear before the Federal Court of Justice in Germany after extradition from Croatia, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office said.
"After his extradition from Croatia, the accused is to be brought before an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice," the office said in a statement.
The detained Ukrainian, Volodymyr Z., is a professional diver, the statement said. He is suspected of participating in dives to plant explosive devices on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the prosecutor's office said.
"The accused is suspected of committing an explosion using explosives by a group of people, anti-constitutional sabotage, as well as destruction of facilities," it read.
In August 2025, former Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Serhii Kuznetsov was detained in Italy on suspicion of involvement in these attacks and extradited to Germany several months later. Kuznetsov's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, said that German prosecutors believe the sabotage on the Nord Stream was ordered by the Ukrainian government.
The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh previously alleged that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines during NATO’s BALTOPS exercises with Norwegian assistance. Washington has denied any involvement.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2025
Nord Stream Sabotage
Terrorist Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines
26 September 2025, 13:16 GMT
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