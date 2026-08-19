https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/putin-malis-transitional-president-agree-to-expand-political-dialogue-and-cooperationkremlin-1124602983.html

Putin, Mali’s Transitional President Agree to Expand Political Dialogue and Cooperation—Kremlin

Putin, Mali’s Transitional President Agree to Expand Political Dialogue and Cooperation—Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian transitional president Assimi Goita held phone talks and agreed to coordinate efforts to ensure stability in Mali and the Sahel‑Saharan region as a whole, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

2026-08-19T10:41+0000

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2026-08-19T10:41+0000

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"It was agreed to continue coordinating efforts to ensure stability in the Republic and in the Sahel‑Saharan region as a whole," the statement said. The leaders also agreed to develop political dialogue, the Kremlin said. Goita, in turn, expressed gratitude to Russia for its support in strengthening Mali's security, as well as countering international terrorism, the Krmelin added.

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