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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/putin-malis-transitional-president-agree-to-expand-political-dialogue-and-cooperationkremlin-1124602983.html
Putin, Mali’s Transitional President Agree to Expand Political Dialogue and Cooperation—Kremlin
Putin, Mali’s Transitional President Agree to Expand Political Dialogue and Cooperation—Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian transitional president Assimi Goita held phone talks and agreed to coordinate efforts to ensure stability in Mali and the Sahel‑Saharan region as a whole, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
2026-08-19T10:41+0000
2026-08-19T10:41+0000
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"It was agreed to continue coordinating efforts to ensure stability in the Republic and in the Sahel‑Saharan region as a whole," the statement said. The leaders also agreed to develop political dialogue, the Kremlin said. Goita, in turn, expressed gratitude to Russia for its support in strengthening Mali's security, as well as countering international terrorism, the Krmelin added.
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Putin, Mali’s Transitional President Agree to Expand Political Dialogue and Cooperation—Kremlin

10:41 GMT 19.08.2026
© AP PhotoMalians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali in 1960, in Bamako, Mali on Sept. 22, 2020.
Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali in 1960, in Bamako, Mali on Sept. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian transitional president Assimi Goita held phone talks and agreed to coordinate efforts to ensure stability in Mali and the Sahel‑Saharan region as a whole, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"It was agreed to continue coordinating efforts to ensure stability in the Republic and in the Sahel‑Saharan region as a whole," the statement said.
The leaders also agreed to develop political dialogue, the Kremlin said.
"The key topics on the bilateral agenda were thoroughly discussed. This refers to actively developing political dialogue and contacts at various levels, as well as promoting further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, and humanitarian fields," the statement said.
Goita, in turn, expressed gratitude to Russia for its support in strengthening Mali's security, as well as countering international terrorism, the Krmelin added.
A Russian serviceman takes part in military drills in Russia's Voronezh region. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
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