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Russia Ranks 4th Economy in World by Purchasing Power Parity – Deputy Prime Minister
Russia Ranks 4th Economy in World by Purchasing Power Parity – Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
The Russian economy ranks fourth in the world by purchasing power parity, with a shift toward the domestic market over the past five years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
2026-08-19T14:42+0000
2026-08-19T14:42+0000
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"Today, Russia is the fourth largest economy in the world by purchasing power parity. At the same time, over the past five years, the structure of economic growth has changed: the share of net exports in the economy has decreased almost threefold, and the economy has essentially turned toward the domestic market," Novak said at a meeting the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects convened by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another area of focus involves changing the consumption structure, with the government relying on consumer demand as a key driver of economic growth, which will be supported by rising citizen incomes, the official said. Real incomes of the Russian population grew by 26% over three years, with the income structure changing and the share of wages increasing, Novak said. Wages accounted for about 60% of income growth while the share of property income doubled amid high savings rates and high interest rates, he said. The key goal is to raise incomes of low-income groups and reduce inequality, Novak added.
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Russia Ranks 4th Economy in World by Purchasing Power Parity – Deputy Prime Minister

14:42 GMT 19.08.2026
© Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian economy ranks fourth in the world by purchasing power parity, with a shift toward the domestic market over the past five years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"Today, Russia is the fourth largest economy in the world by purchasing power parity. At the same time, over the past five years, the structure of economic growth has changed: the share of net exports in the economy has decreased almost threefold, and the economy has essentially turned toward the domestic market," Novak said at a meeting the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects convened by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Another area of focus involves changing the consumption structure, with the government relying on consumer demand as a key driver of economic growth, which will be supported by rising citizen incomes, the official said.
Real incomes of the Russian population grew by 26% over three years, with the income structure changing and the share of wages increasing, Novak said.
Wages accounted for about 60% of income growth while the share of property income doubled amid high savings rates and high interest rates, he said. The key goal is to raise incomes of low-income groups and reduce inequality, Novak added.
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