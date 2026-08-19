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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-rolls-out-mortar-launched-mesh-trap-to-capture-drones-1124603109.html
Russia Rolls Out Mortar-Launched Mesh Trap to Capture Drones
Russia Rolls Out Mortar-Launched Mesh Trap to Capture Drones
Sputnik International
A team from Penza State University has been granted a patent for a system capable of ensnaring drones in a large net at distances of one kilometer or more, providing a non-kinetic alternative to conventional gunfire or fragmentation interception.
2026-08-19T11:02+0000
2026-08-19T11:02+0000
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How it works:This Russian concept could offer a novel approach to safeguarding large installations against unmanned aerial threats while reducing the collateral risks inherent in explosive ordnances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russias-geran-destroys-ukrainian-long-range-drone-depot-in-chernigov-region-1124582433.html
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russia, uav, anti-uav, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone war
russia, uav, anti-uav, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone war

Russia Rolls Out Mortar-Launched Mesh Trap to Capture Drones

11:02 GMT 19.08.2026
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov / Go to the mediabankA drone
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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A team from Penza State University has been granted a patent for a system capable of ensnaring drones in a large net at distances of one kilometer or more, providing a non-kinetic alternative to conventional gunfire or fragmentation interception.

How it works:

The net is compactly stowed within a cylindrical container and deployed via mortar launch
At the target zone, three cylinders diverge, unfurling the net into a 3D snare that drastically outperforms current net launchers in range
Once a drone is caught, three parachutes deploy to slow its fall, and the net can be triggered by a targeting system, radio command, or a preset delay
This Russian concept could offer a novel approach to safeguarding large installations against unmanned aerial threats while reducing the collateral risks inherent in explosive ordnances.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Geran Destroys Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Depot in Chernigov Region
15 August, 12:28 GMT
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