https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-rolls-out-mortar-launched-mesh-trap-to-capture-drones-1124603109.html

Russia Rolls Out Mortar-Launched Mesh Trap to Capture Drones

Russia Rolls Out Mortar-Launched Mesh Trap to Capture Drones

Sputnik International

A team from Penza State University has been granted a patent for a system capable of ensnaring drones in a large net at distances of one kilometer or more, providing a non-kinetic alternative to conventional gunfire or fragmentation interception.

2026-08-19T11:02+0000

2026-08-19T11:02+0000

2026-08-19T11:02+0000

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How it works:This Russian concept could offer a novel approach to safeguarding large installations against unmanned aerial threats while reducing the collateral risks inherent in explosive ordnances.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russias-geran-destroys-ukrainian-long-range-drone-depot-in-chernigov-region-1124582433.html

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russia, uav, anti-uav, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone war