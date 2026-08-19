https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-to-train-myanmars-first-cosmonaut---roscosmos-1124601806.html
Russia to Train Myanmar’s First Cosmonaut - Roscosmos
Russia to Train Myanmar’s First Cosmonaut - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Russian specialists will select and train Myanmar's first national cosmonaut, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.
2026-08-19T07:28+0000
2026-08-19T07:28+0000
2026-08-19T07:28+0000
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"Roscosmos will conduct the initial selection and training of Myanmar cosmonauts according to Russian standards," the statement read. On Tuesday, a ceremony to exchange documents took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing. Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov and Myanmar Space Agency head Soe Myint Maung signed a memorandum formalizing cooperation in satellite navigation, manned spaceflight, the Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system, as well as work on a warning system for dangerous situations in near-Earth outer space. The signed contracts provide for training and medical examinations for Myanmar cosmonauts, as well as the establishment of a national Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system on Myanmar's territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-myanmar-conduct-two-thirds-of-transactions-in-rubles---putin-1124600211.html
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russia, valentina tereshkova, roscosmos, myanmar, cosmonauts, cosmonaut, cosmonautics
russia, valentina tereshkova, roscosmos, myanmar, cosmonauts, cosmonaut, cosmonautics
Russia to Train Myanmar’s First Cosmonaut - Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian specialists will select and train Myanmar's first national cosmonaut, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.
"Roscosmos will conduct the initial selection and training of Myanmar cosmonauts according to Russian standards," the statement read.
On Tuesday, a ceremony to exchange documents took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing.
Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov and Myanmar Space Agency head Soe Myint Maung signed a memorandum formalizing cooperation in satellite navigation, manned spaceflight, the Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system, as well as work on a warning system for dangerous situations in near-Earth outer space.
"Representatives of the Myanmar side and representatives of Roscosmos enterprises later signed contracts to implement the terms of the memorandum at the National Space Center named after Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space," the statement read.
The signed contracts provide for training and medical examinations for Myanmar cosmonauts, as well as the establishment of a national Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system on Myanmar's territory.