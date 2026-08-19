https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-to-train-myanmars-first-cosmonaut---roscosmos-1124601806.html

Russia to Train Myanmar’s First Cosmonaut - Roscosmos

Russia to Train Myanmar’s First Cosmonaut - Roscosmos

Sputnik International

Russian specialists will select and train Myanmar's first national cosmonaut, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

2026-08-19T07:28+0000

2026-08-19T07:28+0000

2026-08-19T07:28+0000

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"Roscosmos will conduct the initial selection and training of Myanmar cosmonauts according to Russian standards," the statement read. On Tuesday, a ceremony to exchange documents took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing. Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov and Myanmar Space Agency head Soe Myint Maung signed a memorandum formalizing cooperation in satellite navigation, manned spaceflight, the Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system, as well as work on a warning system for dangerous situations in near-Earth outer space. The signed contracts provide for training and medical examinations for Myanmar cosmonauts, as well as the establishment of a national Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system on Myanmar's territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-myanmar-conduct-two-thirds-of-transactions-in-rubles---putin-1124600211.html

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