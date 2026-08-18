https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russia-myanmar-conduct-two-thirds-of-transactions-in-rubles---putin-1124600211.html

Russia, Myanmar Conduct Two-Thirds of Transactions in Rubles - Putin

Russia, Myanmar Conduct Two-Thirds of Transactions in Rubles - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia and Myanmar have strengthened financial ties, with two-thirds of bilateral transactions now conducted in rubles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-08-18T15:42+0000

2026-08-18T15:42+0000

2026-08-18T16:08+0000

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“Stable channels for financial settlements have been established, with two-thirds of commercial transactions conducted in Russian rubles,” Putin said in remarks following the Russia-Myanmar talks.Russian companies are ready to participate in geological exploration for hydrocarbon production in Myanmar, including offshore projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Relations between Russia and Myanmar continue to strengthen and acquire more concrete substance, Vladimir Putin said.“The main thing is that Russia-Myanmar relations continue to strengthen steadily and are being filled with new, concrete substance,” Putin said following the talks.Vladimir Putin said there are good prospects for launching exports of Russian liquefied natural gas to Myanmar, including for onward transit to neighboring countries.Russia and Myanmar have established close military-technical cooperation, Putin said."Our countries have established close military and military-technical cooperation," Putin said following the talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow.Vladimir Putin also described Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing as a friend of Russia.He added that Russia and Myanmar are united by genuinely strong, time-tested ties of friendship, partnership and mutual support.Myanmar, Russian Leaders' Meeting Boosts Development of Countries' RelationsThe meeting between the leaders of Russia and Myanmar provides impetus for the development of relations between the two countries, as well as economic ties, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing said on Tuesday.Putin and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing held talks at the Kremlin on Tuesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/putin-holds-talks-with-myanmars-president-min-aung-hlaing-1124596107.html

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