https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russias-pantsir-air-and-missile-defense-system-just-quadrupled-its-firepower-1124604151.html
Russia’s Pantsir Air and Missile Defense System Just Quadrupled Its Firepower
Russia’s Pantsir Air and Missile Defense System Just Quadrupled Its Firepower
Sputnik International
Pantsir-SMD – the new version of Russia’s Pantsir SAM & AA system, has undergone modernization work that “touched on virtually all” of its elements, “including radar station, missile guidance and most crucially, the missiles themselves,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
2026-08-19T13:35+0000
2026-08-19T13:35+0000
2026-08-19T13:35+0000
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Target detection system: range increased from ~30-40 km to 45 km, and featuring multiple channels, including traditional radar and an optical-electronic stationMissile complement: upgraded to fire both standard and hypersonic interceptors, the latter designed to target enemy ballistic projectilesNew compact, low-priced Gvozd (lit. ‘Nail’) missiles: developed specifically to target enemy drones. 500M to 7Km range, more than double the 2-3km range of previous versions’ AA cannons. “A total of 48 such missiles can be carried. For comparison, the standard Pantsir-S1 carried 12. Now imagine the difference in combat autonomy: as a result of this development, the Pantsir can repel an entire drone swarm.”“Pantsirs can be integrated into a battery of air defense units covering the skies over a specific sector, and be integrated into the control system of other systems, including those of the S-400, S-500 and S-350, thus creating a layered air defense system.”This means the system is an all-in-one package for engaging everything from hypersonic and ballistic targets, to drones, aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, HIMARS MLRS, and all other systems at Ukraine’s disposal. It’s also perfect for the defense of not only military infrastructure, but industry, warehouses and logistics centers, railway stations and power plants, oil refineries, etc.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-strikes-ukrainian-logistics-hubs-infrastructure-in-past-day--mod-1124550651.html
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military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, pantsir missile system
military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, pantsir missile system
Russia’s Pantsir Air and Missile Defense System Just Quadrupled Its Firepower
Pantsir-SMD – the new version of Russia’s Pantsir SAM & AA system, has undergone modernization work that “touched on virtually all” of its elements, “including radar station, missile guidance and most crucially, the missiles themselves,” military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
Target detection system: range increased from ~30-40 km to 45 km, and featuring multiple channels, including traditional radar and an optical-electronic station
Missile complement: upgraded to fire both standard and hypersonic interceptors, the latter designed to target enemy ballistic projectiles
New compact, low-priced Gvozd (lit. ‘Nail’) missiles: developed specifically to target enemy drones. 500M to 7Km range, more than double the 2-3km range of previous versions’ AA cannons. “A total of 48 such missiles can be carried. For comparison, the standard Pantsir-S1 carried 12. Now imagine the difference in combat autonomy: as a result of this development, the Pantsir can repel an entire drone swarm.”
“Pantsirs can be integrated into a battery of air defense units covering the skies over a specific sector, and be integrated into the control system of other systems, including those of the S-400, S-500 and S-350, thus creating a layered air defense system.”
“The Pantsir-SMD is designed specifically to repel large-scale air attacks, including those using drones. A complement of up to 48 missiles allows for prolonged combat without reloading. Missile types can be combined depending on the mission – standard and hypersonic missiles for large targets, Gvozd missiles for drone swarms.”
This means the system is an all-in-one package for engaging everything from hypersonic and ballistic targets, to drones, aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, HIMARS MLRS, and all other systems at Ukraine’s disposal. It’s also perfect for the defense of not only military infrastructure, but industry, warehouses and logistics centers, railway stations and power plants, oil refineries, etc.