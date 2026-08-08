https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-strikes-ukrainian-logistics-hubs-infrastructure-in-past-day--mod-1124550651.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Logistics Hubs, Infrastructure in Past Day – MoD

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Logistics Hubs, Infrastructure in Past Day – MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck logistics hubs, fuel and energy facilities, and transport infrastructure serving the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-08-08T09:59+0000

2026-08-08T09:59+0000

2026-08-08T09:59+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy infrastructure, and transport facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said. Facilities storing attack drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 areas were also hit, the ministry said.The Russian army has established control over the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Units of Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deeper into Ukraine's defenses and defeated the Ukrainian armed forces in several settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, causing Ukraine to lose over 350 troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine also lost 335 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 240 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Sever, over 210 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Denpr over the past 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin.Russian air defense forces shot down eight Flamingo cruise missiles and 828 drones fired at Russia by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russian-forces-liberate-aniskino-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1124547896.html

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russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, kharkov, russian armed forces, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)