https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-strikes-ukrainian-logistics-hubs-infrastructure-in-past-day--mod-1124550651.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Logistics Hubs, Infrastructure in Past Day – MoD
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Logistics Hubs, Infrastructure in Past Day – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck logistics hubs, fuel and energy facilities, and transport infrastructure serving the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-08T09:59+0000
2026-08-08T09:59+0000
2026-08-08T09:59+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy infrastructure, and transport facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said. Facilities storing attack drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 areas were also hit, the ministry said.The Russian army has established control over the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Units of Russia's Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deeper into Ukraine's defenses and defeated the Ukrainian armed forces in several settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, causing Ukraine to lose over 350 troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine also lost 335 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 240 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Sever, over 210 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Denpr over the past 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin.Russian air defense forces shot down eight Flamingo cruise missiles and 828 drones fired at Russia by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russian-forces-liberate-aniskino-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1124547896.html
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russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, kharkov, russian armed forces, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Logistics Hubs, Infrastructure in Past Day – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck logistics hubs, fuel and energy facilities, and transport infrastructure serving the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy infrastructure, and transport facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.
Facilities storing attack drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 areas were also hit, the ministry said.
The Russian army has established control over the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of active offensive operations, units of Battlegroup Sever battlegroup have established control over the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Units of Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
continued to advance deeper into Ukraine's defenses and defeated the Ukrainian armed forces in several settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, causing Ukraine to lose over 350 troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok advanced deeper into the enemy's defenses. They engaged manpower and hardware of an assault brigade, three airborne assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces, and a marine brigade," the ministry said in a bulletin, adding that "the enemy lost more than 350 servicepeople, four armored combat vehicles, and nine motor vehicles."
Ukraine also lost 335 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 240 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Sever, over 210 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Denpr over the past 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin.
Russian air defense forces shot down eight Flamingo cruise missiles and 828 drones fired at Russia by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, one Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system projectile, eight long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, and 828 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.