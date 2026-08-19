Terrorist Attacks on Russian Infrastructure Cause Damage But no Critical Consequences — Putin
12:36 GMT 19.08.2026 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 19.08.2026)
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Attacks on Russia’s infrastructure have not caused, do not cause and cannot cause critical consequences, but they do inflict damage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"It is clear that a number of factors affect economic growth, including external pressure and terrorist attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities. Of course, there are no critical consequences from such attacks — there have not been any, and there cannot be any. But they certainly cause us harm, that is obvious. We understand this, we see it, and we know it," Puitn said.
Terrorist attacks on Russia’s infrastructure have no critical consequences but they do cause damage – Putin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 19, 2026
Despite terrorist attacks, Russia’s trade infrastructure is sustainable and operates effectively, the Russian president added.
Other statements by Putin at the meeting of… pic.twitter.com/ygYXPIs45z
Russia's trade infrastructure is operating effectively and sustainably, despite the terrorist attacks, Putin said, adding that the logistics and warehouse capacities damaged during the attacks need to be restored, including with the help of the government.
Vladimir Putin called resolving issues related to the special military operation a key task.
"One of our key tasks, of course, is resolving the problems of the special military operation and the related issues of supporting the families of our service members who participated in the special military operation," Putin said.
Russia Needs to Launch New Cycle of Investments
Many mega‑projects in Russia have passed the main phase of investment, and now our task is to launch a new cycle of investments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin convened a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in the Kremlin to discuss the implementation of the plan for structural changes in the Russian economy up to 2030.
"Our current task is to launch a new investment cycle.," Putin said, adding that since last year "many so‑called megaprojects have gone through the main phase of investments, they maintained the pace of investment, but in practice, many of them have come to an end."
The plan for the development of the Russian economy must be implemented in a steady manner, Putin added.
"Now, let us turn to the conditions for economic growth. The key factor here is the increase in investment activity. Between 2019 and 2024, investments in fixed capital in Russia increased by over 40%. This result was largely achieved thanks to large‑scale projects in infrastructure and industry, which are mainly export‑oriented," Putin said.
Russia's GDP
Russia's GDP grew by 0.6% in the first half of the year and by 1.3% in the second quarter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The growth of gross domestic product is around 1%. Moreover, GDP growth was 0.6% in the first half of the year and 1.3% in the second quarter," Putin said.
The economic dynamics in Russia on the whole are modest, but positive, Putin said, adding that a number of factors, including external pressure and terrorist attacks, are affecting the pace of economic growth in the country.
"I would like to emphasize once again that it is necessary to strengthen the country's sovereignty and increase efficiency both in the areas of defense and security, and, of course, in the socio‑economic sphere," Putin added.
Russia's consolidated budget deficit amounts to 160 billion rubles ($1.9 billion), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Special attention should be paid to the state of regional finances — in the first half of this year, both revenues and expenditures of the consolidated budgets of the regions increased by 5.9%. The overall deficit amounted to 160 billion rubles, almost the same as one year ago," Putin said.
Putin instructed the Cabinet to ensure balance and stability of Russia's entire budgetary system.
Putin convened a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in the Kremlin to discuss the implementation of the plan for structural changes in the Russian economy up to 2030.
11 August, 10:29 GMT