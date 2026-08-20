https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russian-forces-liberate-nikolaipolye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124607902.html
Russian Forces Liberate Nikolaipolye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Nikolaipolye Settlement in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces took control of Nikolaipolye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-08-20T09:42+0000
2026-08-20T09:42+0000
2026-08-20T09:42+0000
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"Units the Yug battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Nikolaipolye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read. Russian forces also liberated the Matyashevo settlement in the DPR, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Nikolaipolye Settlement in Donetsk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces took control of Nikolaipolye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units the Yug battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Nikolaipolye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Russian forces also liberated the Matyashevo settlement in the DPR, the ministry said.
The liberation of Nikolaipolye and Matyashevo puts Ukrainian defenses under strain. Liberation of Nikolaipolye threatens the key urban stronghold of Slavyansk-Kramatorsk are, while securing Matyashevo widens the front westward, forcing Ukraine to stretch its reserves across a broader line.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 320 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 250 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense forces destroy 1,504 Ukrainian UAVs and 11 guided aerial bombs