https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russian-forces-liberate-nikolaipolye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124607902.html

Russian Forces Liberate Nikolaipolye Settlement in Donetsk Region

Russian Forces Liberate Nikolaipolye Settlement in Donetsk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces took control of Nikolaipolye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-08-20T09:42+0000

2026-08-20T09:42+0000

2026-08-20T09:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

dpr

donetsk

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1a/1122494293_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54b74f458f33c63458c070fad0486622.jpg

"Units the Yug battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Nikolaipolye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read. Russian forces also liberated the Matyashevo settlement in the DPR, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russian-forces-strike-sites-used-to-prepare-launch-ukrainian-flamingo-missiles--mod-1124602602.html

russia

donetsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian defense ministry, dpr, donetsk, ukraine