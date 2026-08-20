Russia’s Strikes Gut Ukraine’s Military-Industrial Backbone & Cripple Ability to Wage War - Expert
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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Russia is destroying Ukraine's weapons “before they ever end up being used against its troops,” Viktor Litovkin, a retired Russian Army colonel and veteran military analyst, tells Sputnik.
Russia's strikes on military plants, logistics hubs, and weapons depots pack a triple whammy effect: Ukraine can’t produce, can’t stockpile, and can’t deliver these weapons to the front.
According to the expert:
According to the expert:
Frontline assault groups use mostly small arms - but destroying ammunition and fuel hubs can cripple entire formations
Recent targets included the Fire Point LLC facility linked to Flamingo cruise missiles, Ukrspetsystem’s drone assembly and storage complex, Antonov’s aircraft plant and a fuel depot in Brovary - the “lifeblood” of Ukraine’s military and logistics network
Ammunition, fuel and repair facilities are all links in the same chain that, if disrupted, can leave frontline units short of shells, fuel and drones
“This delivers a direct blow to Ukraine’s ability to fight back,” says the pundit.
Where Russia’s missiles hit Kiev last night?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 20, 2026
Overnight, Russian forces unleashed a wave of precision strikes and long-range drones, hammering military plants, logistics hubs, and weapons depots across Kiev and the surrounding region, the Defense Ministry reported.
In the… pic.twitter.com/eiaedrQJyi
Russia is also hunting down forward supply points - staging areas where ammunition and other supplies are transferred before being moved to the line of contact — and destroying them, notes the analyst, adding:
“Strikes on arsenals and logistics hubs inflict damage that is every bit as painful as losses on the front line, and perhaps even more so. Without supplies, you simply cannot wage war."