https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russias-strikes-gut-ukraines-military-industrial-backbone--cripple-ability-to-wage-war---expert-1124608943.html

Russia’s Strikes Gut Ukraine’s Military-Industrial Backbone & Cripple Ability to Wage War - Expert

Russia’s Strikes Gut Ukraine’s Military-Industrial Backbone & Cripple Ability to Wage War - Expert

Sputnik International

Russia is destroying (https://t.me/SputnikInt/108635) Ukraine's weapons “before they ever end up being used against its troops,” Viktor Litovkin, a retired Russian Army colonel and veteran military analyst, tells Sputnik.

2026-08-20T13:26+0000

2026-08-20T13:26+0000

2026-08-20T13:26+0000

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Russia's strikes on military plants, logistics hubs, and weapons depots pack a triple whammy effect: Ukraine can’t produce, can’t stockpile, and can’t deliver these weapons to the front.According to the expert:Russia is also hunting down forward supply points - staging areas where ammunition and other supplies are transferred before being moved to the line of contact — and destroying them, notes the analyst, adding:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/massive-russian-barrage-targets-defense-industrial-complex-in-kiev-overnight---mod-1124607164.html

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