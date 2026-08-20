https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russias-tornado-s--sarma-precision-strike-power-that-crushes-fortified-targets-with-minimal-ammo-1124606553.html

Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo

Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo

Sputnik International

Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed another precision strike by a Tornado-S crew, which obliterated an underground Ukrainian command post near Dobropolye... 20.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-20T05:34+0000

2026-08-20T05:34+0000

2026-08-20T05:34+0000

russia

tornado-s

multiple launch rocket system

kamaz

rostec

russia’s defense ministry

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/14/1124606671_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_418f96321364e535e5363a87da6baf04.jpg

Rostec’s Tornado-S is one of the most formidable artillery systems in the Russian arsenal, designed to destroy enemy armor, troop concentrations, artillery and rocket batteries, command posts, air-defense systems and other hardened targets. The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system can program an individual flight path for each guided rocket thanks to its onboard automated fire-control and guidance system, enabling point-target accuracy. Combined with a powerful warhead, this precision allows even heavily protected, deeply buried command bunkers to be destroyed at extreme ranges while using far fewer expensive munitions.The new wheeled Sarma MLRS delivers the same lethal efficiency. Deliveries to Russian forces began in 2025, giving the army an even more flexible precision-strike tool.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/meet-the-sarma-russias-new-hard-hitting-rocket-launcher-1123625815.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, tornado-s, multiple launch rocket system, kamaz, rostec, russia’s defense ministry