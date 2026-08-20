https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russias-tornado-s--sarma-precision-strike-power-that-crushes-fortified-targets-with-minimal-ammo-1124606553.html
Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo
Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo
Sputnik International
Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed another precision strike by a Tornado-S crew, which obliterated an underground Ukrainian command post near Dobropolye... 20.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-20T05:34+0000
2026-08-20T05:34+0000
2026-08-20T05:34+0000
russia
tornado-s
multiple launch rocket system
kamaz
rostec
russia’s defense ministry
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/14/1124606671_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_418f96321364e535e5363a87da6baf04.jpg
Rostec’s Tornado-S is one of the most formidable artillery systems in the Russian arsenal, designed to destroy enemy armor, troop concentrations, artillery and rocket batteries, command posts, air-defense systems and other hardened targets. The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system can program an individual flight path for each guided rocket thanks to its onboard automated fire-control and guidance system, enabling point-target accuracy. Combined with a powerful warhead, this precision allows even heavily protected, deeply buried command bunkers to be destroyed at extreme ranges while using far fewer expensive munitions.The new wheeled Sarma MLRS delivers the same lethal efficiency. Deliveries to Russian forces began in 2025, giving the army an even more flexible precision-strike tool.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/meet-the-sarma-russias-new-hard-hitting-rocket-launcher-1123625815.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/14/1124606671_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_cf688b6692b2be4fa3ffbc074a0893d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, tornado-s, multiple launch rocket system, kamaz, rostec, russia’s defense ministry
russia, tornado-s, multiple launch rocket system, kamaz, rostec, russia’s defense ministry
Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo
Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed another precision strike by a Tornado-S crew, which obliterated an underground Ukrainian command post near Dobropolye using just two precision-guided 300 mm rockets fired from nearly 100 kilometers away.
Rostec’s Tornado-S
is one of the most formidable artillery systems in the Russian arsenal, designed to destroy enemy armor, troop concentrations, artillery and rocket batteries, command posts, air-defense systems and other hardened targets.
The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system can program an individual flight path for each guided rocket thanks to its onboard automated fire-control and guidance system, enabling point-target accuracy.
Combined with a powerful warhead, this precision allows even heavily protected, deeply buried command bunkers to be destroyed at extreme ranges while using far fewer expensive munitions.
The new wheeled Sarma MLRS
delivers the same lethal efficiency.
Its 300 mm firepower is mounted on a lighter, more mobile four-axle KAMAZ chassis
Weighing nearly half as much as the classic Tornado-S mounted on the 8×8 MAZ-543M, Sarma still packs the same long-range punch
— over 100 km — while offering greater tactical mobility
Deliveries to Russian forces began in 2025, giving the army an even more flexible precision-strike tool.