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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russias-tornado-s--sarma-precision-strike-power-that-crushes-fortified-targets-with-minimal-ammo-1124606553.html
Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo
Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo
Sputnik International
Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed another precision strike by a Tornado-S crew, which obliterated an underground Ukrainian command post near Dobropolye... 20.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-20T05:34+0000
2026-08-20T05:34+0000
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Rostec’s Tornado-S is one of the most formidable artillery systems in the Russian arsenal, designed to destroy enemy armor, troop concentrations, artillery and rocket batteries, command posts, air-defense systems and other hardened targets. The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system can program an individual flight path for each guided rocket thanks to its onboard automated fire-control and guidance system, enabling point-target accuracy. Combined with a powerful warhead, this precision allows even heavily protected, deeply buried command bunkers to be destroyed at extreme ranges while using far fewer expensive munitions.The new wheeled Sarma MLRS delivers the same lethal efficiency. Deliveries to Russian forces began in 2025, giving the army an even more flexible precision-strike tool.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/meet-the-sarma-russias-new-hard-hitting-rocket-launcher-1123625815.html
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russia, tornado-s, multiple launch rocket system, kamaz, rostec, russia’s defense ministry

Russia's Tornado-S & Sarma: Precision Strike Power That Crushes Fortified Targets with Minimal Ammo

05:34 GMT 20.08.2026
© Photo : Rostec State CorporationRostec State Corporation's new Sarma 300 mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
Rostec State Corporation's new Sarma 300 mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
© Photo : Rostec State Corporation
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Russia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed another precision strike by a Tornado-S crew, which obliterated an underground Ukrainian command post near Dobropolye using just two precision-guided 300 mm rockets fired from nearly 100 kilometers away.
Rostec’s Tornado-S is one of the most formidable artillery systems in the Russian arsenal, designed to destroy enemy armor, troop concentrations, artillery and rocket batteries, command posts, air-defense systems and other hardened targets.
The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system can program an individual flight path for each guided rocket thanks to its onboard automated fire-control and guidance system, enabling point-target accuracy.
Combined with a powerful warhead, this precision allows even heavily protected, deeply buried command bunkers to be destroyed at extreme ranges while using far fewer expensive munitions.
The new wheeled Sarma MLRS delivers the same lethal efficiency.
Its 300 mm firepower is mounted on a lighter, more mobile four-axle KAMAZ chassis
Weighing nearly half as much as the classic Tornado-S mounted on the 8×8 MAZ-543M, Sarma still packs the same long-range punch — over 100 km — while offering greater tactical mobility
Deliveries to Russian forces began in 2025, giving the army an even more flexible precision-strike tool.
Sarma: Russia’s new hard-hitting rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
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Meet the Sarma: Russia’s New Hard-Hitting Rocket Launcher
12 February, 15:22 GMT
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