https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/bessent-threatens-irans-trade-partners-with-economic-oblivion-1124610215.html

Bessent Threatens Iran's Trade Partners with 'Economic Oblivion'

Bessent Threatens Iran's Trade Partners with 'Economic Oblivion'

Sputnik International

The Treasury Secretary warns any remaining economic relationship with Tehran will "hasten a nation's economic oblivion."

2026-08-21T03:13+0000

2026-08-21T03:13+0000

2026-08-21T04:33+0000

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"Any remaining tie to Tehran will hasten a nation's economic oblivion, whether that tie be purposefully constructed or willfully ignored," he wrote on X.He earlier said that China is a potential target."Keep in mind: China gets 50% of its energy from the Gulf. It would do them a big service to get with the program," he said.On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Tehran had not taken the opportunity to reach a deal with Washington, and that the United States was therefore launching a large-scale economic operation against the Islamic Republic. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the operation a distraction from the United States' own crisis that would lead to an even greater defeat for Washington.Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.

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