https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-offers-global-buyers-its-garpia-a1e-worlds-longest-reach-kamikaze-drone--1124611431.html
Russia Offers Global Buyers its Garpia-A1E World’s Longest-Reach Kamikaze Drone
Russia Offers Global Buyers its Garpia-A1E World’s Longest-Reach Kamikaze Drone
Sputnik International
The Almaz-Antey system Garpia-A1E, marketed by Rosoboronexport, delivers a rare range of 1,000 kilometers and accuracy measured in meters against fixed targets with known coordinates.
2026-08-21T09:38+0000
2026-08-21T09:38+0000
2026-08-21T09:38+0000
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The Garpia-A1E loitering munition centers on the BLA-D attack drone - a flying-wing design powered by a gasoline engine and a pusher propeller. It delivers a rare combination of range, endurance and precision:Today the Garpia-A1E is the only loitering munition on the global market with a range of up to 1,000 km,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev in a press release.The UAV’s combination of market-leading specifications and battlefield-proven performance has already drawn interest from foreign buyers and been showcased to several potential partners, he added.Russia’s top defense exporter is open to both direct supplies and local production in countries friendly to Russia.Almaz-Antey has scaled up series manufacture, allowing contracts to be fulfilled on competitive timelines without affecting Russia’s own defense requirements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russia-upgrades-pantsir-air-defense-for-mass-drone-attacks-1124605204.html
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russia, military, rosoboronexport, almaz-antey, uav, drone
russia, military, rosoboronexport, almaz-antey, uav, drone
Russia Offers Global Buyers its Garpia-A1E World’s Longest-Reach Kamikaze Drone
The Almaz-Antey system, marketed by Rosoboronexport, delivers a rare range of 1,000 kilometers and accuracy measured in meters against fixed targets with known coordinates.
The Garpia-A1E loitering munition centers on the BLA-D attack drone - a flying-wing design powered by a gasoline engine and a pusher propeller.
It delivers a rare combination of range, endurance and precision:
automatic flight at altitudes from 50 to 2,500 meters
cruising speed of at least 170 km/h
mission radius of no less than 1,000 km
endurance of six hours or more
circular error probable of no more than four meters
can carry a warhead weighing more than 50 kg
compact size: 3.4 m fuselage, 3 m wingspan, 250 kg take-off weight
Today the Garpia-A1E is the only loitering munition on the global market with a range of up to 1,000 km,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev in a press release.
The UAV’s combination of market-leading specifications and battlefield-proven performance has already drawn interest from foreign buyers and been showcased to several potential partners, he added.
Russia’s top defense exporter is open to both direct supplies and local production in countries friendly to Russia.
Almaz-Antey has scaled up series manufacture, allowing contracts to be fulfilled on competitive timelines without affecting Russia’s own defense requirements.