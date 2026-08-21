https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html
Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says
Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to listen to any reasonable proposals for ending the conflict in Ukraine, provided they reflect the realities "on the ground," Deputy Foreign... 21.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-21T07:04+0000
2026-08-21T07:04+0000
2026-08-21T07:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei ryabkov
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"We will entertain any sensible ideas that align with the president's stated goals and the actual situation on the battlefield," Ryabkov told Russian media.Meanwhile, the senior diplomat stressed that any bid to ram through maximalist EU–Ukrainian demands or simply stall for time to rearm Ukraine's forces is a non-starter. Such moves, he said, are "utterly unacceptable" and "cannot, by definition, lead to a durable peace."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergei ryabkov, russia, ukraine, european union (eu)
sergei ryabkov, russia, ukraine, european union (eu)
Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says
07:04 GMT 21.08.2026 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 21.08.2026)
Russia is ready to listen to any reasonable proposals for ending the conflict in Ukraine, provided they reflect the realities "on the ground," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
"We will entertain any sensible ideas that align with the president's stated goals and the actual situation on the battlefield," Ryabkov told Russian media.
Meanwhile, the senior diplomat stressed that any bid to ram through maximalist EU–Ukrainian demands or simply stall for time to rearm Ukraine's forces is a non-starter. Such moves, he said, are "utterly unacceptable" and "cannot, by definition, lead to a durable peace."