https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html

Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says

Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to listen to any reasonable proposals for ending the conflict in Ukraine, provided they reflect the realities "on the ground," Deputy Foreign... 21.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-21T07:04+0000

2026-08-21T07:04+0000

2026-08-21T07:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergei ryabkov

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

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"We will entertain any sensible ideas that align with the president's stated goals and the actual situation on the battlefield," Ryabkov told Russian media.Meanwhile, the senior diplomat stressed that any bid to ram through maximalist EU–Ukrainian demands or simply stall for time to rearm Ukraine's forces is a non-starter. Such moves, he said, are "utterly unacceptable" and "cannot, by definition, lead to a durable peace."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html

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sergei ryabkov, russia, ukraine, european union (eu)