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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html
Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says
Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to listen to any reasonable proposals for ending the conflict in Ukraine, provided they reflect the realities "on the ground," Deputy Foreign... 21.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-21T07:04+0000
2026-08-21T07:56+0000
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"We will entertain any sensible ideas that align with the president's stated goals and the actual situation on the battlefield," Ryabkov told Russian media.Meanwhile, the senior diplomat stressed that any bid to ram through maximalist EU–Ukrainian demands or simply stall for time to rearm Ukraine's forces is a non-starter. Such moves, he said, are "utterly unacceptable" and "cannot, by definition, lead to a durable peace."
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Russia Remains Open to ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Peace Ideas, Diplomat Says

07:04 GMT 21.08.2026 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 21.08.2026)
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Russia is ready to listen to any reasonable proposals for ending the conflict in Ukraine, provided they reflect the realities "on the ground," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
"We will entertain any sensible ideas that align with the president's stated goals and the actual situation on the battlefield," Ryabkov told Russian media.
Meanwhile, the senior diplomat stressed that any bid to ram through maximalist EU–Ukrainian demands or simply stall for time to rearm Ukraine's forces is a non-starter. Such moves, he said, are "utterly unacceptable" and "cannot, by definition, lead to a durable peace."
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24 July, 12:15 GMT
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