Over the past week, Ukraine has lost more than 2,550 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup. Additionally, Russia's Sever battlegroup neutralized over 1,550 Ukrainian troops, while the Vostok battlegroup eliminated more than 2,340. Over the past week, Ukraine has lost more than 2,550 soldiers in combat against Russia's. Additionally, Russia'sneutralized over 1,550 Ukrainian troops, while theeliminated more than 2,340.

As many as 1,490 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 260 by the Dnepr battlegroup As many as 1,490 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 260 by the

Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces conducted one massive strike and nine group strikes against facilities linked to Ukraine's military-industrial complex Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces conducted one massive strike and nine group strikes against facilities linked to Ukraine's military-industrial complex