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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Liberate Zelenoye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Zelenoye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russian soldiers of the Vostok battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-08-21T09:37+0000
2026-08-21T10:26+0000
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"The settlement of Zelenoye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement reads.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russian-forces-liberate-nikolaipolye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124607902.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Zelenoye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

09:37 GMT 21.08.2026 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 21.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2026
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Russian soldiers from the Vostok battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The settlement of Zelenoye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement reads.

The liberation of Zelenoye settlement allows Russian forces to expand their operational foothold, potentially threatening Ukrainian supply routes and creating a launching point for further advances deeper into the Zaporozhye front. This tactical gain also demonstrates the continued offensive pressure exerted by the Vostok battlegroup.

Over the past week, Ukraine has lost more than 2,550 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup. Additionally, Russia's Sever battlegroup neutralized over 1,550 Ukrainian troops, while the Vostok battlegroup eliminated more than 2,340.
As many as 1,490 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 260 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces conducted one massive strike and nine group strikes against facilities linked to Ukraine's military-industrial complex
The Russian military struck two Ukrainian naval patrol boats and 12 other vessels operating for Ukraine
MLRS Grad in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Nikolaipolye Settlement in Donetsk Region
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