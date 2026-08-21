https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/situation-of-serbs-in-kosovo-becomes-catastrophic---russian-foreign-ministry-1124611801.html

Plight of Kosovo Serbs ‘Catastrophic’, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry

Plight of Kosovo Serbs ‘Catastrophic’, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The situation of the Serbs in Kosovo has become catastrophic, and Russia is calling on all international bodies to take measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe from taking place there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2026-08-21T09:41+0000

2026-08-21T09:41+0000

2026-08-21T10:41+0000

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"The situation of the Serbs in the province has truly become catastrophic... We call on all international bodies to take comprehensive measures to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Kosovo and Metohija," the statement said. Russia insists that the UN mission in Kosovo carry out its mandated responsibilities with due diligence, the spokeswoman stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/nato-bombing-failed-to-break-serbs-who-will-never-give-up-kosovo---serbian-minister-1123888570.html

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