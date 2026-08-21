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Plight of Kosovo Serbs ‘Catastrophic’, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry
Plight of Kosovo Serbs ‘Catastrophic’, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The situation of the Serbs in Kosovo has become catastrophic, and Russia is calling on all international bodies to take measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe from taking place there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
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"The situation of the Serbs in the province has truly become catastrophic... We call on all international bodies to take comprehensive measures to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Kosovo and Metohija," the statement said. Russia insists that the UN mission in Kosovo carry out its mandated responsibilities with due diligence, the spokeswoman stressed.
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Plight of Kosovo Serbs ‘Catastrophic’, Warns Russian Foreign Ministry
09:41 GMT 21.08.2026 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 21.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The plight of Kosovo's Serbs has reached catastrophic levels, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Friday, urging all international bodies to take immediate measures to avert a looming humanitarian disaster.
"The situation of the Serbs in the province has truly become catastrophic... We call on all international bodies to take comprehensive measures to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Kosovo and Metohija," the statement said.
Russia insists that the UN mission in Kosovo carry out its mandated responsibilities with due diligence, the spokeswoman stressed.
"The European Union looks particularly unattractive, having failed in its mediation efforts [in Kosovo and Metohija]," Zakharova said, adding that people in Kosovo are oppressed on the basis of their ethnicity.