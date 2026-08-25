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China to Resolutely Defend Own Interests Despite US Pressure Over Iran - Foreign Ministry
China to Resolutely Defend Own Interests Despite US Pressure Over Iran - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect its legitimate interests despite the pressure coming from the United States due to Beijing's support of Tehran, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T15:52+0000
2026-08-25T15:52+0000
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"China will do everything necessary to firmly safeguard its rights and interests," Lin told a briefing, commenting on Bessent's statement. China's cooperation with Iran complies with international law at all times and should not be subject to external interference, the diplomat said. US President Donald Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran on August 20, calling it "isolation on an unprecedented scale." He urged US allies to join Washington. Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US economic operation would be aimed at Iran and any countries that support it. The US would block every potential source of revenue that funds the Iranian government, he added. On Monday, Bessent announced that, at the direction of the US leader, the Department of the Treasury launched an operation dubbed "Economic Outcast" aimed at Iran and those supporting it.
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China to Resolutely Defend Own Interests Despite US Pressure Over Iran - Foreign Ministry

15:52 GMT 25.08.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect its legitimate interests despite the pressure coming from the United States due to Beijing's support of Tehran, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
"China will do everything necessary to firmly safeguard its rights and interests," Lin told a briefing, commenting on Bessent's statement.
China's cooperation with Iran complies with international law at all times and should not be subject to external interference, the diplomat said.
"China has made clear on many occasions its firm opposition to illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorization of the UN Security Council," he added.
US President Donald Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran on August 20, calling it "isolation on an unprecedented scale." He urged US allies to join Washington.
Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US economic operation would be aimed at Iran and any countries that support it. The US would block every potential source of revenue that funds the Iranian government, he added.
On Monday, Bessent announced that, at the direction of the US leader, the Department of the Treasury launched an operation dubbed "Economic Outcast" aimed at Iran and those supporting it.
Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
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How Iran War Turned China Into a Global Oil-Price Stabilizer
16 August, 07:42 GMT
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