https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/deployment-of-nato-contingents-in-ukraine-unacceptable-for-russia---kremlin-1124626902.html
Deployment of NATO Contingents in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin
Deployment of NATO Contingents in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The deployment of NATO contingents in Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T11:08+0000
2026-08-25T11:08+0000
2026-08-25T11:08+0000
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"This is a very important issue and a very important topic. This is not the first time that there has been talk of the intention to deploy military contingents of countries that are NATO members on the territory of Ukraine. A stipulation is being made 'after the end of the conflict,' but, in fact, we have repeatedly repeated our position at various levels that the deployment of foreign military contingents of the North Atlantic Alliance is unacceptable to us," Peskov told reporters, commenting on this statement. Russia remains open to a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, but in absence of such methods, it continues its special operation, Peskov said, adding that Moscow is confident of victory, but by what means it will be achieved depends on the current situation.On Monday, the countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing confirmed plans to send military forces to Ukraine after the end of the conflict. Donbass is part of Russia, and a third party cannot manage Russian regions, Dmitry Peskov said.There is no doubt that the Ukrainian issue will be raised at the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in Moscow, Peskov said."I have no doubt that the Ukrainian issue will be raised," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Ukrainian issue would be raised at the meeting between Lavrov and Gallagher.The Russian Foreign Ministry should be contacted for any further details of the meeting, Peskov added.Russia is facing a clear threat of drone attacks on its critical infrastructure facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that adds logistics centers, fuel and energy complex, as well as industrial facilities, to the list of Russian critical infrastructure facilities.Russia must take measures, ensure its own security, the spokesman said."Often, business owners do not pay due attention to taking measures to ensure safety and anti-drone safety," Peskov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-knows-ukraine-is-struggling-to-repel-russian-strikes-even-with-missiles-in-stock--expert-1124573808.html
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Deployment of NATO Contingents in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of NATO contingents in Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is a very important issue and a very important topic. This is not the first time that there has been talk of the intention to deploy military contingents of countries that are NATO members on the territory of Ukraine. A stipulation is being made 'after the end of the conflict,' but, in fact, we have repeatedly repeated our position at various levels that the deployment of foreign military contingents of the North Atlantic Alliance is unacceptable to us," Peskov told reporters, commenting on this statement.
Russia remains open to a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, but in absence of such methods, it continues its special operation, Peskov said, adding that Moscow is confident of victory, but by what means it will be achieved depends on the current situation.
On Monday, the countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing confirmed plans to send military forces to Ukraine after the end of the conflict.
Donbass is part of Russia, and a third party cannot manage Russian regions, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Donbass is the territory of Russia, these are the subjects of the Russian Federation. This is the only comment that I would like to make right away, and at the same time, and it is unlikely that any party can manage the regions of the Russian Federation," Peskov replied to a request from journalists to comment on Vladimir Zelensky's words about the idea of creating a buffer zone in Donbass for a settlement in Ukraine.
There is no doubt that the Ukrainian issue
will be raised at the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in Moscow, Peskov said.
"I have no doubt that the Ukrainian issue will be raised," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Ukrainian issue would be raised at the meeting between Lavrov and Gallagher.
The Russian Foreign Ministry should be contacted for any further details of the meeting, Peskov added.
Russia is facing a clear threat of drone attacks on its critical infrastructure
facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that adds logistics centers, fuel and energy complex, as well as industrial facilities, to the list of Russian critical infrastructure facilities.
"We are facing an obvious threat of drone attacks against facilities and critical infrastructure, and facilities that are, let's say, of critical importance for the economy and social sphere of our country," Peskov told reporters.
Russia must take measures, ensure its own security, the spokesman said.
"Often, business owners do not pay due attention to taking measures to ensure safety and anti-drone safety," Peskov added.