https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/deployment-of-nato-contingents-in-ukraine-unacceptable-for-russia---kremlin-1124626902.html

Deployment of NATO Contingents in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin

Deployment of NATO Contingents in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The deployment of NATO contingents in Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-08-25T11:08+0000

2026-08-25T11:08+0000

2026-08-25T11:08+0000

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dmitry peskov

sergey lavrov

russia

ukraine

donbass

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"This is a very important issue and a very important topic. This is not the first time that there has been talk of the intention to deploy military contingents of countries that are NATO members on the territory of Ukraine. A stipulation is being made 'after the end of the conflict,' but, in fact, we have repeatedly repeated our position at various levels that the deployment of foreign military contingents of the North Atlantic Alliance is unacceptable to us," Peskov told reporters, commenting on this statement. Russia remains open to a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, but in absence of such methods, it continues its special operation, Peskov said, adding that Moscow is confident of victory, but by what means it will be achieved depends on the current situation.On Monday, the countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing confirmed plans to send military forces to Ukraine after the end of the conflict. Donbass is part of Russia, and a third party cannot manage Russian regions, Dmitry Peskov said.There is no doubt that the Ukrainian issue will be raised at the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in Moscow, Peskov said."I have no doubt that the Ukrainian issue will be raised," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Ukrainian issue would be raised at the meeting between Lavrov and Gallagher.The Russian Foreign Ministry should be contacted for any further details of the meeting, Peskov added.Russia is facing a clear threat of drone attacks on its critical infrastructure facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that adds logistics centers, fuel and energy complex, as well as industrial facilities, to the list of Russian critical infrastructure facilities.Russia must take measures, ensure its own security, the spokesman said."Often, business owners do not pay due attention to taking measures to ensure safety and anti-drone safety," Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-knows-ukraine-is-struggling-to-repel-russian-strikes-even-with-missiles-in-stock--expert-1124573808.html

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dmitry peskov, sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, donbass, nato, kremlin