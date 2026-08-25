https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/nato-expands-arctic-presence-with-new-iceland-air-defense-mission-1124627309.html

NATO Expands Arctic Presence With New Iceland Air Defense Mission

NATO Expands Arctic Presence With New Iceland Air Defense Mission

Sputnik International

NATO has expanded its Icelandic air policing mission, which has been in place since 2008, by integrating it into a broader air and missile defense system designed to counter “the full spectrum of threats in all operational environments,” according to NATO’s Joint Air Command.

2026-08-25T11:17+0000

2026-08-25T11:17+0000

2026-08-25T11:17+0000

military

arctic

russia

iceland

nato

russian foreign ministry

keflavik air base

integrated air and missile defense (iamd)

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This change in the format of air policing in the region comes amid the alliance's increased military activity in the Arctic. In February, NATO launched Operation Arctic Sentry, consolidating allies' military activities in the region into a single operational approach. The alliance explicitly cited its creation, among other things, as "growing Russian activity" and China's increasing interest in the Arctic. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that NATO, under the pretext of a contrived "threat from the East," is actively militarizing the Arctic. They added that NATO's Arctic Sentry mission is aimed at increasing the bloc's military presence in high latitudes and undermines Western expectations of reducing tensions in the region. Russia has repeatedly stated that it poses no threat to anyone in the Arctic, but seeks to maintain peace in the region, and that the proximity of NATO military infrastructure and offensive weapons systems to Russia's borders poses a threat to Russia's national security. "Joint Air Command continues to strengthen NATO's air defense umbrella through a multi-layered, 360-degree approach that leverages assets and capabilities across all operational environments to counter emerging and future threats—whether manned, unmanned, or otherwise," said German Major General Frank Graefe, Chief of Staff of NATO's Joint Air Command, as quoted by the alliance. Belgium assumed responsibility for Iceland's air defense as part of Arctic Sentry on August 17. Belgian F-16 fighter jets and military personnel have been deployed to Keflavik Air Base and will spend approximately a month in the country. NATO emphasized that the current deployment, following similar operations in Lithuania, Estonia, and Romania in early August, "marks the Joint Air Command's transition to a new unified approach to air defense." As part of this approach, the traditional Air Policing mission is being integrated into NATO's comprehensive Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) system. "The Belgian Air Force's assumption of this critical mission in Iceland marks a significant step toward a unified integrated air and missile defense system," Graefe stated. The alliance explained that Air Policing was primarily focused on defense against manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, while the new concept envisions a layered defense of NATO territory against "the full spectrum of threats in all operational environments." NATO's standing air policing mission has existed since 1961. It has been officially operational in Iceland since 2008: alliance countries deploy fighter jets to Keflavik Air Base on a rotational basis to monitor the airspace and intercept airborne targets. NATO launched Arctic Sentry in February 2026 to expand the alliance's presence and capabilities in the Arctic and the High North. NATO states that this new activity integrates existing and new Allied military activities in the region. In June, the alliance also launched Task Force X-Arctic and deployed multinational forward ground forces to Finland. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about NATO's increasing military activity near its borders. Russian authorities have stated that Russia poses no threat to alliance countries but will respond to actions potentially threatening its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-and-nato-military-creep-towards-middle-east-1123664347.html

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arctic, russia, iceland, nato, russian foreign ministry, keflavik air base, integrated air and missile defense (iamd)