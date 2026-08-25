https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/uk-french-missile-tech-transfer-gambit-will-backfire-in-flames-over-ukraine-1124629363.html

UK-French Missile Tech Transfer Gambit Will Backfire In Flames Over Ukraine

UK-French Missile Tech Transfer Gambit Will Backfire In Flames Over Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russia has the military means to address Ukraine’s attempts to localize the production of SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, but the geostrategic risks of the tech transfer should be clear to Paris and London, military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.

2026-08-25T15:29+0000

2026-08-25T15:29+0000

2026-08-25T15:29+0000

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In European military planners’ minds, the idea of relocating production to Ukraine is attractive for two reasons, Knutov explains:Russia’s Response Options Include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-5-storm-shadow-missiles---mod-1124346709.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/clipping-flamingos-wings--how-russia-is-wiping-out-ukraines-wunderwaffe-missiles-at-their-source-1124416491.html

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military & intelligence, ukraine, russia, nato, united kingdom (uk), france, storm shadow cruise missile