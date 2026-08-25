UK-French Missile Tech Transfer Gambit Will Backfire In Flames Over Ukraine
© SputnikFrench missile SCALP
© Sputnik
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Russia has the military means to address Ukraine’s attempts to localize the production of SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, but the geostrategic risks of the tech transfer should be clear to Paris and London, military expert and air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
In European military planners’ minds, the idea of relocating production to Ukraine is attractive for two reasons, Knutov explains:
1.they can try to “distance themselves from the fact that strikes are being carried out using their weapons,” giving them plausible deniability if Kiev “decided to strike a school, home or hospital.”
2.the measure promises to “conceal the transport routes used to supply weapons to Ukraine,” reducing the effectiveness of Russia’s hunt for large finished arms shipments coming in across the border or by ship.
Far from mere tech transfer, the operation will factually consist of Ukraine assembling finished missiles out of parts arriving from abroad – engines, guidance systems, computers, etc. NATO officers could program the missiles and input targets on the ground.
The fact that this initiative will trigger an escalation is “obvious,” Knutov fears. “The intervention of states like the UK and France indicates they have no intention of stepping back, but seek to increase their influence over and participation in the conflict.”
Russia’s Response Options Include:
deployment of new types of drones that can reach deep into western Ukraine, hitting targets previously reachable only by ballistic and cruise missiles
use of combined strikes on discovered production sites, including factories deep underground
ramping up the campaign to physically cut Ukraine off from Western logistics – from sea and river port strikes to border checkpoint, rail terminal and locomotive attacks.
“A comprehensive approach is required. We must focus, first and foremost, on ensuring that a minimum number of components, missiles and drones are shipped into Ukraine,” Knutov summed up.