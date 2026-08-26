https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/iran-oman-agree-at-hormuz-talks-to-share-revenue-from-shipping-fees-through-strait---irgc-1124632386.html
Iran, Oman Agree at Hormuz Talks to Share Revenue From Shipping Fees Through Strait - IRGC
Iran, Oman Agree at Hormuz Talks to Share Revenue From Shipping Fees Through Strait - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have agreed to share revenue from shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Wednesday,
2026-08-26T12:45+0000
2026-08-26T12:45+0000
2026-08-26T12:45+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
donald trump
strait of hormuz
oman
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us central command (centcom)
iran
fees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124010231_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfe92efc0adf17841a7791cca5e1534.jpg
On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it discussed the creation of a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and joint demining of the route with Oman. The strait will remain closed until the United States accepts the Iranian conditions, Mohebbi added. Tehran has previously stated that a condition for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is the fulfillment by the United States of the memorandum on ending the conflict, including provisions concerning the cessation of hostilities "on all fronts" and the lifting of the naval blockade. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/iran-transferred-its-conditions-on-memorandum-and-strait-of-hormuz-to-us-via-pakistan---reports-1124629108.html
strait of hormuz
oman
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124010231_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d827e0d645978fad9264fbfcef61295c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east, donald trump, strait of hormuz, oman, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), iran, fees, legal fees
middle east, donald trump, strait of hormuz, oman, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), iran, fees, legal fees
Iran, Oman Agree at Hormuz Talks to Share Revenue From Shipping Fees Through Strait - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman have agreed to share revenue from shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Wednesday,
On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it discussed the creation of a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and joint demining of the route with Oman.
"During these negotiations, agreements were reached on the share of each side in the waters of the strait, as well as on the share of income of Iran and Oman," Mohebbi said.
The strait will remain closed until the United States accepts the Iranian conditions, Mohebbi added.
Tehran has previously stated that a condition for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is the fulfillment by the United States of the memorandum on ending the conflict, including provisions concerning the cessation of hostilities "on all fronts" and the lifting of the naval blockade.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz
. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.