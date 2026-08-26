https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/kremlin-calls-europeans-unwillingness-to-notice-problems-in-ukraine-leadership-mistake-1124631908.html

Kremlin Slams Europe's Willful Blindness to Ukraine's Turmoil as Fatal Error

Kremlin Slams Europe's Willful Blindness to Ukraine's Turmoil as Fatal Error

Sputnik International

The Europeans' unwillingness to notice systemic problems in the Ukrainian leadership is a big mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-08-26T09:57+0000

2026-08-26T09:57+0000

2026-08-26T10:56+0000

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"Quasi-political infighting is taking place deep within the Kiev regime, and it is intensifying. The regime is disintegrating from the inside, losing what little stability it ever had. The Europeans' unwillingness to notice this amounts to a serious miscalculation," Peskov told reporters.Ukraine is definitely losing in the conflict, which can be clearly seen by the developments unfolding on the front lines, Peskov added.Putin Reaffirms Russia's Support for Syria's Sovereignty in Call With SharaaRussian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's principled position in support of Syria's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty in a phone conversation with Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.Both sides noted the important significance of the memorandum of understanding signed on August 9 on the reorganization of the Hmeimim airbase and the Tartus logistics support point, the Kremlin added.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of relations, the Kremlin said on Wednesday."A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa. The current state and prospects for further development of Russian‑Syrian relations were discussed," the statement read.The two leaders also expressed their readiness to deepen political dialogue and cooperation in the economic, humanitarian, and other fields, the statement added.Russia-US Special Services Continue Contacts Even in Most Difficult MomentsContacts between Russian and US special services continue even in the most difficult moments of bilateral relations, and this is a positive process, Dmitry Peskov said.However, it is premature to judge how the visit of the CIA head will affect the process of returning the bilateral relations from one of the deepest crises, Peskov added.Vladimir Putin was informed about the contacts between US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe and representatives of Russian intelligence services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."I can only tell you that contacts took place through the special services. I can tell you that there were no meetings with the Russian president. And that’s all I can say on this topic. Of course, President Putin is informed about everything, immediately," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the president had been informed about the contacts with the head of the CIA, at what level they took place, and whether their outcomes were positive.On Tuesday, media reported, citing unnamed sources, that US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe had visited Moscow for meetings.No contacts with US representatives through the Kremlin are planned yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."I cannot tell you any further agreements on contacts yet, I cannot talk about other public bodies. No contacts have been planned through the Kremlin yet," Peskov told reporters when asked if high-ranking officials from the United States were planning visits to the Kremlin in the near future.Kremlin Hopes All Processes in Armenia Will Proceed in Accordance With LawPeskov expressed hope on Wednesday that all domestic political processes in Armenia would proceed in accordance with the national law.On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that opposition forces in Armenia are seeking the deployment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers in the country, but that this will not happen. The statement came several hours after the detention of former president and leader of the Armenia political bloc Robert Kocharyan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/armenian-parliament-says-ready-to-continue-dialogue-with-russia-1124623687.html

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dmitry peskov, nikol pashinyan, syria, russia, armenia, cia, kremlin, collective security treaty organization (csto), us, ukraine