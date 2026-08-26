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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/putin-syrian-president-praise-deal-to-reorganize-russian-bases-at-khmeimim-and-tartus--kremlin-1124631650.html
Putin, Syrian President Praise Deal to Reorganize Russian Bases at Khmeimim and Tartus — Kremlin
Putin, Syrian President Praise Deal to Reorganize Russian Bases at Khmeimim and Tartus — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of a memorandum on reorganizing the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus, the Kremlin said.
2026-08-26T09:35+0000
2026-08-26T09:44+0000
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“Both sides noted the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed on August 9 on the reorganization of the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus,” the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin held a phone call with al-Sharaa on Wednesday.
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Putin, Syrian President Praise Deal to Reorganize Russian Bases at Khmeimim and Tartus — Kremlin

09:35 GMT 26.08.2026 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 26.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian army servicemen during the ceremony of meeting President Vladimir Putin at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria
Russian army servicemen during the ceremony of meeting President Vladimir Putin at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of a memorandum on reorganizing the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus, the Kremlin said.
“Both sides noted the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed on August 9 on the reorganization of the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin held a phone call with al-Sharaa on Wednesday.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet is seen at the Khmeymim air base, south-east of the city of Latakia, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
Military
Russia Calls Agreement With Syria on Bases Important Step in Military Cooperation
11 August, 12:37 GMT
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