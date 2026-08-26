https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/putin-syrian-president-praise-deal-to-reorganize-russian-bases-at-khmeimim-and-tartus--kremlin-1124631650.html
Putin, Syrian President Praise Deal to Reorganize Russian Bases at Khmeimim and Tartus — Kremlin
Putin, Syrian President Praise Deal to Reorganize Russian Bases at Khmeimim and Tartus — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of a memorandum on reorganizing the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus, the Kremlin said.
2026-08-26T09:35+0000
2026-08-26T09:35+0000
2026-08-26T09:44+0000
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“Both sides noted the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed on August 9 on the reorganization of the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus,” the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin held a phone call with al-Sharaa on Wednesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-calls-agreement-with-syria-on-bases-important-step-in-military-cooperation-1124561821.html
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Putin, Syrian President Praise Deal to Reorganize Russian Bases at Khmeimim and Tartus — Kremlin
09:35 GMT 26.08.2026 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 26.08.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of a memorandum on reorganizing the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus, the Kremlin said.
“Both sides noted the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed on August 9 on the reorganization of the Khmeimim airbase and the logistics support facility in Tartus,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin held a phone call with al-Sharaa on Wednesday.