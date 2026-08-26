https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/russian-baltic-fleet-practices-repelling-air-raid-on-naval-base-1124632845.html
Russian Baltic Fleet Practices Repelling Air Raid on Naval Base
Russian Baltic Fleet Practices Repelling Air Raid on Naval Base
Sputnik International
The Russian Baltic Fleet forces have carried out air defense tactical drills to repel a mock enemy air raid, with all crews of ships based at the Russian Navy base in Baltiysk completing their assigned training tasks, the fleet's press service said on Wednesday.
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"An air attack by an 'enemy' was repelled by the Baltic Fleet as part of an air defense tactical exercise ... Training tasks to repel the air raid were carried out by all crews of ships based at the naval base in Baltiysk," the statement read. The simulated enemy attack was carried out by Su-30 multirole fighter jets, Mi-24 helicopters and drones from the fleet's unmanned systems units, while the ships' air defense systems were put on combat alert. In early 2026, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called statements about turning the Baltic Sea into NATO's inland sea "sick fantasies." Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would eliminate threats to the Kaliningrad Region if they emerged, warning that a potential blockade of the region could lead to a full-scale conflict.
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Russian Baltic Fleet Practices Repelling Air Raid on Naval Base
KALININGRAD, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Baltic Fleet forces have carried out air defense tactical drills to repel a mock enemy air raid, with all crews of ships based at the Russian Navy base in Baltiysk completing their assigned training tasks, the fleet's press service said on Wednesday.
"An air attack by an 'enemy' was repelled by the Baltic Fleet as part of an air defense tactical exercise ... Training tasks to repel the air raid were carried out by all crews of ships based at the naval base in Baltiysk," the statement read.
The simulated enemy attack was carried out by Su-30 multirole fighter jets, Mi-24 helicopters and drones from the fleet's unmanned systems units, while the ships' air defense systems were put on combat alert.
"Operators at combat posts detected and classified the aerial targets, while the crews of the ships' anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems notionally destroyed them as they approached the line of fire," it added.
In early 2026, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called statements about turning the Baltic Sea into NATO's inland
sea "sick fantasies." Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would eliminate threats to the Kaliningrad Region if they emerged, warning that a potential blockade of the region could lead to a full-scale conflict.