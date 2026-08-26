https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/russian-forces-liberate-pisarevka-in-sumy-region-and-nezhenka-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124631761.html

Russian Forces Liberate Pisarevka in Sumy Region and Nezhenka in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Pisarevka in Sumy Region and Nezhenka in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Nezhenka in the Zaporozhye Region and Pisarevka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-08-26T09:43+0000

2026-08-26T09:43+0000

2026-08-26T09:43+0000

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“Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Sever liberated Pisarevka in the Sumy Region, while Battlegroup Vostok advanced deeper into Ukrainian defenses and liberated Nezhenka in the Zaporozhye Region,” the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 345 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, 215 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces took down 12 guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS missile, three Flamingo cruise missiles, and a total of 798 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russian-forces-liberate-nikolaipolye-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124607902.html

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