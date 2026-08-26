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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/ukraine-to-hand-10-russian-pows-in-reciprocal-swap-today---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124631402.html
Ukraine to Hand 10 Russian POWs in Reciprocal Swap Today - Russian Human Rights Commissioner
Ukraine to Hand 10 Russian POWs in Reciprocal Swap Today - Russian Human Rights Commissioner
Sputnik International
Russia returned 10 prisoners of war to Kiev during a humanitarian action on August 24, and Ukraine responded by handing over 10 soldiers to Russia on Wednesday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.
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"At the moment, the process of prisoner of war exchange is taking place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. This is permanent work that we are doing together with the Defense Ministry and the relevant special services. And today 10 of our guys will be returned home," Lantratova told reporters.The return of the Russian soldiers was a response to Moscow's transfer of the Ukrainian military, which took place the day before, on August 24.Russia and Ukraine are preparing another major prisoner exchange in the near future, the ombudswoman said, adding that both countries continue to work on search for missing military personnel and exchange lists.
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Ukraine to Hand 10 Russian POWs in Reciprocal Swap Today - Russian Human Rights Commissioner

09:25 GMT 26.08.2026
© Press service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankPrisoner exchange
Prisoner exchange - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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Russia returned 10 prisoners of war to Kiev during a humanitarian action on August 24, and Ukraine responded by handing 10 soldiers to Russia on Wednesday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.
"At the moment, the process of prisoner of war exchange is taking place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. This is permanent work that we are doing together with the Defense Ministry and the relevant special services. And today 10 of our guys will be returned home," Lantratova told reporters.
The return of the Russian soldiers was a response to Moscow's transfer of the Ukrainian military, which took place the day before, on August 24.
Russia and Ukraine are preparing another major prisoner exchange in the near future, the ombudswoman said, adding that both countries continue to work on search for missing military personnel and exchange lists.
Russian prisoners of war swapped as part of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine reached during peace talks on June 2 in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 103 PoWs Each - MoD
19 August, 09:10 GMT
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