https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/ukraine-to-hand-10-russian-pows-in-reciprocal-swap-today---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124631402.html

Ukraine to Hand 10 Russian POWs in Reciprocal Swap Today - Russian Human Rights Commissioner

Ukraine to Hand 10 Russian POWs in Reciprocal Swap Today - Russian Human Rights Commissioner

Sputnik International

Russia returned 10 prisoners of war to Kiev during a humanitarian action on August 24, and Ukraine responded by handing over 10 soldiers to Russia on Wednesday, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.

2026-08-26T09:25+0000

2026-08-26T09:25+0000

2026-08-26T09:25+0000

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"At the moment, the process of prisoner of war exchange is taking place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. This is permanent work that we are doing together with the Defense Ministry and the relevant special services. And today 10 of our guys will be returned home," Lantratova told reporters.The return of the Russian soldiers was a response to Moscow's transfer of the Ukrainian military, which took place the day before, on August 24.Russia and Ukraine are preparing another major prisoner exchange in the near future, the ombudswoman said, adding that both countries continue to work on search for missing military personnel and exchange lists.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/ukraine-and-russia-exchange-103-pows-each---mod-1124602437.html

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yana lantratova, ukraine, russia, kiev, defense ministry, pow, prisoner exchange, prisoner swap, prisoner exchange