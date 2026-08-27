https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/moscows-microelectronics-to-make-their-mark-in-china-1124636185.html

Moscow's Microelectronics to Make Their Mark in China

Moscow's Microelectronics to Make Their Mark in China

Sputnik International

The 14th CSEAC 2026 International Semiconductor Equipment, Materials, and Core Components Exhibition will be held in Wuxi, China, from August 31 to September 2.

2026-08-27T10:28+0000

2026-08-27T10:28+0000

2026-08-27T10:28+0000

russia

moscow

sergei sobyanin

people's republic of china

china

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Moscow manufacturers of photonic integrated circuits, computing modules, and high-tech materials and microelectronics production systems will showcase their latest innovations, announced Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry."Following the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is developing trade and economic relations with friendly countries, including the People's Republic of China. Moscow consistently ranks first in trade turnover with China, and this figure keeps rising: up 30 percent year-on-year in January-June 2026. Moscow's manufacturing exports to China have also more than doubled, driven by supplies from the aviation and power engineering sectors. Microelectronics and instrument-making supplies are also on the rise, increasing 35 percent in the first six months of 2026," said Maxim Liksutov.He added that at CSEAC 2026, Moscow's industrial companies—particularly residents of the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone —will showcase cutting-edge solutions in radio electronics. These include photonic integrated circuits, high-tech materials for microelectronics production, and plasma equipment.Six Moscow industrial companies will display their products at the joint Made in Moscow booth. All expenses for logistics and for organizing negotiations with potential partners in China are covered by the Mosprom Export Support Center. "The capital is at the forefront of Russia's electronics development, with more than 870 enterprises operating in the city. They produce unique materials and components for computers, telecommunications, and automation systems. The delegation from Moscow will not only demonstrate its developments to their Chinese colleagues but will also discuss potential projects with industry-specific commercial and government customers during the visit to China," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow City Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

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china

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moscow, sergei sobyanin, people's republic of china, china