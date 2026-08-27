https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/new-su-35s-deliveries-pump-up-russias-air-power-with-strategic-muscle-1124635689.html

New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle

New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle

Sputnik International

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has handed over a fresh batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

2026-08-27T08:17+0000

2026-08-27T08:17+0000

2026-08-27T08:18+0000

military

russia

russian aerospace forces

united aircraft corporation

su-35s

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1b/1124635357_130:0:1700:883_1920x0_80_0_0_34c786b0ad3a07bc43aef53cbaf5393c.jpg

The 4++ generation jets, having successfully cleared all factory testing, took off from Komsomolsk-on-Amur and flew directly to their designated home base.A Russian Aerospace Forces pilot described the Su-35S as a versatile strike-and-intercept platform, tasked with downing hostile drones, shielding strike packages and ground installations, conducting deep reconnaissance, and delivering precision attacks against both land- and sea-based targets.Primarily built to establish air superiority, the fighter jet packs enough fuel and firepower to hammer ground infrastructure far beyond its home strip. Add to that its real-time reconnaissance capability, and the Su-35S becomes a lethal eye-in-the-sky, exposing enemy concentrations far behind the line of contact.Video courtesy of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

New Su-35S deliveries pump up Russia’s air power with strategic muscle Sputnik International New Su-35S deliveries pump up Russia’s air power with strategic muscle 2026-08-27T08:17+0000 true PT0M59S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian aerospace forces, united aircraft corporation, su-35s, russian armed forces