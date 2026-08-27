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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/new-su-35s-deliveries-pump-up-russias-air-power-with-strategic-muscle-1124635689.html
New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle
New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle
Sputnik International
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has handed over a fresh batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces. 
2026-08-27T08:17+0000
2026-08-27T08:18+0000
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The 4++ generation jets, having successfully cleared all factory testing, took off from Komsomolsk-on-Amur and flew directly to their designated home base.A Russian Aerospace Forces pilot described the Su-35S as a versatile strike-and-intercept platform, tasked with downing hostile drones, shielding strike packages and ground installations, conducting deep reconnaissance, and delivering precision attacks against both land- and sea-based targets.Primarily built to establish air superiority, the fighter jet packs enough fuel and firepower to hammer ground infrastructure far beyond its home strip. Add to that its real-time reconnaissance capability, and the Su-35S becomes a lethal eye-in-the-sky, exposing enemy concentrations far behind the line of contact.Video courtesy of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation
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New Su-35S deliveries pump up Russia’s air power with strategic muscle 
Sputnik International
New Su-35S deliveries pump up Russia’s air power with strategic muscle 
2026-08-27T08:17+0000
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russia, russian aerospace forces, united aircraft corporation, su-35s, russian armed forces
russia, russian aerospace forces, united aircraft corporation, su-35s, russian armed forces

New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle

08:17 GMT 27.08.2026 (Updated: 08:18 GMT 27.08.2026)
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Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has handed over a fresh batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces. 
The 4++ generation jets, having successfully cleared all factory testing, took off from Komsomolsk-on-Amur and flew directly to their designated home base.
A Russian Aerospace Forces pilot described the Su-35S as a versatile strike-and-intercept platform, tasked with downing hostile drones, shielding strike packages and ground installations, conducting deep reconnaissance, and delivering precision attacks against both land- and sea-based targets.
© Rostec State CorporationSu-35S multirole fighter
Su-35S multirole fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
Su-35S multirole fighter
© Rostec State Corporation
Primarily built to establish air superiority, the fighter jet packs enough fuel and firepower to hammer ground infrastructure far beyond its home strip. Add to that its real-time reconnaissance capability, and the Su-35S becomes a lethal eye-in-the-sky, exposing enemy concentrations far behind the line of contact.
Video courtesy of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation
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