https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/new-su-35s-deliveries-pump-up-russias-air-power-with-strategic-muscle-1124635689.html
New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle
New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle
Sputnik International
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has handed over a fresh batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces.
2026-08-27T08:17+0000
2026-08-27T08:17+0000
2026-08-27T08:18+0000
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The 4++ generation jets, having successfully cleared all factory testing, took off from Komsomolsk-on-Amur and flew directly to their designated home base.A Russian Aerospace Forces pilot described the Su-35S as a versatile strike-and-intercept platform, tasked with downing hostile drones, shielding strike packages and ground installations, conducting deep reconnaissance, and delivering precision attacks against both land- and sea-based targets.Primarily built to establish air superiority, the fighter jet packs enough fuel and firepower to hammer ground infrastructure far beyond its home strip. Add to that its real-time reconnaissance capability, and the Su-35S becomes a lethal eye-in-the-sky, exposing enemy concentrations far behind the line of contact.Video courtesy of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation
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New Su-35S deliveries pump up Russia’s air power with strategic muscle
Sputnik International
New Su-35S deliveries pump up Russia’s air power with strategic muscle
2026-08-27T08:17+0000
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New Su-35S Deliveries Pump Up Russia’s Air Power With Strategic Muscle
08:17 GMT 27.08.2026 (Updated: 08:18 GMT 27.08.2026)
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation has handed over a fresh batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces.
The 4++ generation jets, having successfully cleared all factory testing, took off from Komsomolsk-on-Amur and flew directly to their designated home base.
A Russian Aerospace Forces
pilot described the Su-35S as a versatile strike-and-intercept platform, tasked with downing hostile drones, shielding strike packages and ground installations, conducting deep reconnaissance, and delivering precision attacks against both land- and sea-based targets.
Primarily built to establish air superiority, the fighter jet packs enough fuel and firepower to hammer ground infrastructure far beyond its home strip. Add to that its real-time reconnaissance capability, and the Su-35S becomes a lethal eye-in-the-sky
, exposing enemy concentrations far behind the line of contact.
Video courtesy of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation