https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-us-continue-working-level-contacts-on-ukrainian-settlement---kremlin-1124636322.html

Russia, US Continue Working Level Contacts on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin

Russia, US Continue Working Level Contacts on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Contacts between Russia and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing at the working level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-08-27T10:00+0000

2026-08-27T10:00+0000

2026-08-27T10:00+0000

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"At the working level, of course, our contacts with the US continue," Peskov told reporters.Moscow has no information on plans or dates for a next round of Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral talks, Peskov said.Last week, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kyrylo Budanov (designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia) said that Kiev wants to try to revive the topic of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.Russia remains open to participating in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, the spokesman added."The Russian Federation continues the special military operation and would prefer to achieve its goal by peaceful means, but in the absence of the opportunity to do so, continues the special military operation," Peskov concluded.Russia will use all legal means to protect its interests in case of attempts to use its frozen assets in the West, Peskov said."Russia will use the entire arsenal of legal means to protect its interests and to legally prosecute those who made and implemented such decisions," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the Kremlin's assessment of the initiative by Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland to resume work on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.Such actions of the West would be illegal and lead to legal consequences, Peskov added.Russia is facing Europe's aggressive policy, and any arguments of the contrary distort reality, Dmitry Peskov said.The West publishes many media horror stories about Russia's alleged plans against NATO, but they have nothing to do with reality, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html

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